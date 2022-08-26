The battle to avoid playing Illawarra District Rugby Union minor-premiers Shoalhaven in the first week of the finals highlights this weekend's last round of the regular season.
The loser of the Shamrocks versus Tech-Tahs clash at Ocean Park on Saturday will more than likely have to play the red-hot Shoalies in the major semifinal on September 3.
The winner on the other hand will most likely play Avondale in the other grand final qualifier on September 4.
After his team downed Kiama last Saturday, Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgeway told the Mercury beating Tech-Tahs was important to avoid playing the red-hot Shoalies in the semis.
His Tech-Tahs counterpart Matt Evans on the other hand said his side was just looking to improve following a last-start 68-0 drubbing by Will Miller's all-conquering Shoalies.
"Shoalhaven were excellent last weekend and deserved the win. Credit goes to Shoalies in as far as what they have managed to achieve down there," Evans said.
"We didn't get much out of it besides the hiding but we are hoping to try and take some lessons from it. In that sense it is important for us not to dwell on that performance and look to be better this week against a very-good Shamrocks side.
"The good thing for us is that we are going in to this week with probably one of our strongest teams and probably one of the strongest teams we've had since the Country [rep] weekend."
Evans is not one to make excuses but it is no surprise Tech's good start to the season ended after the Country weekend.
Eight of the 11 players the Tahs had in the representative weekend returned back to the club injured.
"We feel as if we are getting closer towards the teams we had in the beginning of the season which is really good.
"We've got some great people coming back from injury which is really really good, and we feel as if this weekend we're back on the grind," Evans said.
"I'm not going to moan too much about it but we've been massively unlucky in terms of injuries, so we haven't been able to get consistently better, whereas Shammies has got consistently better.
"They are also well coached and have got some really good and experienced players, but we are going into this week with probably one of our stronger teams and are really looking forward to the challenge.
"I'm sure it will be a really good game."
Elsewhere on Saturday third-placed Avondale will be gunning for their sixth straight win when they host Vikings. The Joe Aiono-coached Avondale can finish the regular season as high as second-place with a win over the struggling visitors.
In the other matches Camden welcomes minor-premiers Shoalhaven to Camden Rugby Park, Kiama battles Bowral and Campbelltown plays University.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
