Coniston will aim to notch up their fifth straight victory when they host Olympic in a crucial Illawarra Premier League clash on Saturday.
Rob Jonovski's men are enjoying a golden patch of form which has seen them surge up the table into second spot. The run began with a 5-1 thumping of Bellambi on July 30, which has been followed by wins over the Blueys (4-1), Port Kembla (2-1) and Albion Park (4-0).
Victory over Olympic could see Coniston leapfrog Wollongong United into top spot, who face a tricky battle of their own against the White Eagles on Saturday at Macedonia Park.
In other pool A games - which consists of the top eight teams in the Premier League - the Blueys will host Bulli at Tarrawanna Oval on Saturday and the Lions meet Port Kembla at Crehan Park on Sunday.
In pool B, South Coast United hosts the Rosellas at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday night, while the Rangers meet Woonona at Memorial Park on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
