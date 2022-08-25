Linda Goldspink-Lord does not have the resume typical of a small business leader.
By age 22, the Kembla Grange resident was CEO of a not-for-profit organisation, but after a stint working in the sector suffered burnt out from the competing demands placed on leaders in that field.
Some years later, after recovering from a life threatening illness and losing her daughter Molly in a tragic accident in 2012, Ms Goldspink-Lord - at 50 years of age - launched her own business, providing gut health supplements to horses and now dogs, as well as a line of alcoholic kombucha drink.
Every day, Ms Goldspink-Lord says she is able to transform animals' lives and those of their owners.
"I absolutely love what I do," Ms Goldspink-Lord tells The Mercury.
"When you love what you do, and you're aligned with what you're doing, you can't fake that."
This passion that Ms Goldspink-Lord has for her work has rubbed off, as she was named one of Australia's 50 top small business leaders by industry magazine Inside Small Business.
In fact, it is the diversity of experiences that Mrs Goldspink-Lord has had in her life that has enabled her to succeed .
At the practical level, recovering from her illness enabled Ms Goldspink-Lord to learn the power of gut health, while at a personal level, Ms Goldpsink-Lord says she is able to connect with her customers in an authentic way, a result of being grateful for every day.
"Authentic is a word that gets used a lot, but for me, it's about creating change first, and there's a commercial side second," she said.
Furthermore, having encountered her share of roadblocks outside of a business career has enabled Ms Goldspink-Lord to adapt and pivot when required.
"Sometimes you hit a roadblock but that could be the best thing that could happen because it gives you a chance to stand back and say, 'Now what do I do? Do I smash that wall down or do I go around?'
"You find a way and it gives you a chance to look at how you can do things differently," she said. "Applying all those things to a small business is really powerful."
Since launching in 2017, Poseidon Equine, now relaunched as Poseidon Animal Health, has expanded from equine gut health to canine supplements. While COVID limited traditional marketing channels, the business pushed further into online marketing and utilised informative content to engage customers.
All the while, the business has taken a complete approach, from manufacturing to marketing.
Ensuring this doesn't lead to the same burnout she experienced early in her career, Ms Goldspink-Lord said it was essential to gather a team around her.
"You can't do everything. As a small business, I need to understand all the processes that are required but it doesn't mean I actually have to implement them."
This has been particularly the case as COVID and ongoing economic uncertainty have created challenges of their own.
"We control the things we can control, and the ones that are out of our control, I'm not going to waste energy stressing about it," Ms Goldspink-Lord said.
Remaining local in the Illawarra has been part of this journey, with the community supporting the success of the business so far.
"We would love the community to truly embrace the innovative things that are happening in the Illawarra," Ms Golspink-Lord said.
"I'm very proud now to be creating these businesses that showcase what the Illawarra is capable of."
