Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Picton on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Remembrance Driveway (the Old Hume Highway) at Razorback, north-east of Picton, shortly after 5.30am.
One person was trapped as a result of the crash.
A woman in her 30s was treated for leg, arm and chest injuries, before she was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A man in his 30s suffered arm and leg injuries, and was taken to Liverpool Hospital by road in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s was taken to Campbelltown Hospital with minor injuries.
"This crash was a major incident requiring a large number of Ambulance resources to treat multiple patients who had a range of injuries," said NSW Ambulance Inspector David Kynaston.
"One patient, the woman in her 30s, had suffered a serious chest injury and required intubation by the critical care team before airlifting her to hospital."
"The male patient had suffered a number of broken bones with paramedics administering pain relief, while a third patient was treated for a minor head injury."
"This is a reminder for drivers to remain vigilant on the road, especially in wet conditions."
Remembrance Driveway was closed in both directions.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
