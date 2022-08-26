Kiama Council's fate rests with fixing its finances

The Illawarra has a bit of a history of councils going into administration.
The most infamous one was in 2008 when Wollongong City Council was sacked in the wake of the Independent Commission Against Corruption hearings over corrupt conduct by some council officers and developers.
Advertisement
Then Local Government Minister Paul Lynch appointed administrators to oversee council operations for four years "based on the seriousness of the problem".
That same year, Shellharbour councillors were also sacked and an administrator appointed.
In that instance it was after an inquiry found the elected council was dysfunctional and councillors didn't have a proper understanding of their roles.
Over in the Southern Highlands, Wingecarribee Shire Council is now under administration since last year after an inquiry found evidence of dysfunction.
While there's still a fair way to go, administration is one possible future for Kiama Council if it can't navigate its way out of its financial troubles.
In July, Mayor Neil Reilly said "the risk of council going into administration is real" and reasons why are contained in a letter from the NSW Audit Office.
It highlighted concerns about council's ability to repay its debts, largely related to the blowout in costs from the construction of the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility.
A $45 million repayment of the loan to construct the facility is due to be paid in August next year.
There was also concern that council's and Blue Haven's financial ledgers were not separated.
The extent of the financial problems was first flagged by council CEO Jane Stroud in February.
The council has made moves to turn the finances around, such as the sale of properties in Akuna Street - but that has been subject to legal delays.
Ultimately, council will need to make a decision about what happens to Blue Haven - which has those living there concerned.
That could be selling it outright or looking to lease it out to a body with experience in running aged care.
Council hasn't worked out what to do with Blue Haven yet - but they'll have to make that hard decision sooner rather than later.
Otherwise, Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman may have to intervene.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.