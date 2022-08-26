Soldier-turned-Paralympian Curtis McGrath speaks at Wollongong Legacy lunch

Paralympian and former soldier Curtis McGrath spoke about his rise above adversity at Friday's Legacy Business and Community lunch in Wollongong.
It will be 10 years on Tuesday that the 34-year-old became a double amputee during a tour of duty in Afghanistan, but he has no regrets.
After six years with the Army, it was McGrath's first combat experience but also his last after stepping onto an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
Not long before heading on deployment he had been questioning whether he would leave the army, but still has no regrets about going.
"I had a lot of friends that were going and colleagues, and wanted to be a part of what they'd been through and do my part and hopefully better the country of Afghanistan," he told the Mercury before his speech.
He now relives his story to thousands around the country, hoping to inspire others and also shed light on some of the lesser known aspects to war - the injured who return home.
"It allows people understanding so they then can empathise with the plight of the soldier, or servicemen and women ... and the dangers of the deployments," McGrath said.
"One person gets hurt but it affects to many people [like the other soldiers who come to their aid]. That's part of the reason we see so many problems with mental healthy."
Now, McGrath feels he has found "a bit of purpose" through sport.
Four years after his accident he won gold at the Rio Paralympics in paracanoe and followed it with double gold at Tokyo. He now has his sights set on Paris in 2024. In between he made his name at World Championship events, World Cups, and the Invictus Games, including as Australian Team Captain at the 2014 Invictus Games in London.
He likes to share his story to offer hope for people in dark times as well as a positive outlook on life.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
