After nine years of hard work, Lake Illawarra High School's beloved therapy dog Benson has announced his retirement.
The smiley golden Labrador, aged 11, spends most of his time across the school's six support unit classes. His calming presence helps students with autism, intellectual disabilities or emotional challenges focus and open up.
Acting Head Teacher of Special Education and Benson's handler, Ryan Olender, said his cheeky nature is what made him so successful at his important role.
"Benson's temperament fits really well," Mr Oldender said. "Because a lot of students think we have this perfect dog, but when they see that he sometimes gets things wrong, it creates a calmer space for kids that show things aren't perfect in this world.
"He also gives an opportunity for kids to let their emotions out. He provides this calm space for them and shows it's okay to give a dog a pat or a cuddle, which helps them become more vulnerable."
Year 7 student Adria Bradley is just one of the many students who will miss Benson sorely.
"I just feel like when he's around I want to do more work," Adria said. "When he sits beside me he helps me focus. He's very cute, I'll miss feeding him treats."
Benson has been a treasured member of the school's community since 2013 when he joined as an 18-month-old fully trained therapy dog, as part of the Therapy Dogs in Education program.
It is believed he was the first education therapy dog in the state. Benson paved the way for around 20 more therapy dogs joining school's due to the program's success.
Mr Olender, who will now officially adopt Benson, didn't expect the program to have such a positive impact on students' wellbeing.
"I feel very touched by that, the bond Benson has with everyone is so strong," Mr Olender said.
Benson will now begin phasing out of his working life by only coming to school a couple of days per week, until he fully retires.
However Mr Olender said Benson will most likely be back to visit students and teachers occasionally for visits, adding that his relaxing retirement will be full of beach walks, treats, and endless pats.
Over the years, Lake Illawarra High School Principal Tony Hicks said Benson has left a lasting impact on students, including those going through stressful exam periods and other life challenges.
"He was a calming influence for students who may become heightened for whatever reason, he's able to bring kids down," Principal Hicks said.
"Benson helps kids with exam pressures or whatever it is that's going on in their life. That's why he's so valuable.
"We're sad to see him retire, he's certainly done the job that's for sure."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
