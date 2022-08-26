State Government stymies Kiama Council plans to profit from land sale

The NSW Government has blocked Kiama Council's desire to sell land lots in the hope it could help its financial situation.
The council had eyes on five blocks along Glenbrook Drive, south of Bombo Quarry.
However, the state government has a covenant on that land since 1991 and which would remain until work at the quarry ceased.
A letter from Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway to council stated "as quarry operations are not scheduled to cease for a number of years ... it is inappropriate to consider the release of the covenant at this time."
"The likely proceeds from the sale of the land would have assisted with council's financial issues," according to a Kiama Council statement.
Council CEO Jane Stroud called the decision "disappointing".
"When considered in terms of the national, state and local dialogue of housing shortages and accommodation crisis, and the context that the business could really use the revenue, it is hard to accept that five ready to market lots must continue to sit idle," Ms Stroud said.
"Especially, when I can drive there today and see houses built much closer to the quarry without generating significant nuisance complaints.
"I understand that the covenant might have been needed 31 years ago, to protect quarry operations. But surely in the last three decades there have been many improvements in how the quarry is operated, such as to minimise noise and dust, that would enable housing to occur in proximity with little or no impact on operations."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
