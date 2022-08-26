Illawarra Mercury
State Government stymies Kiama Council plans to profit from land sale

Updated August 26 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:57am
The parcel of land that the NSW Government won't let Kiama Council sell off for housing because it is too close to Bombo Quarry.

The NSW Government has blocked Kiama Council's desire to sell land lots in the hope it could help its financial situation.

