Collegians, Thirroul primed for all-out war in prelim final showdown

He's won all manner of big games, but Collegians stalwart Jarrod Thompson says the toughest he can recall always came on the way to grand final day.
It's the path the Dogs need to tread to this year's decider having narrowly fallen short of a top-two finish that saw them needing to go via the minor semi-final.
The reigning premiers successfully navigated that challenge with a 26-12 win over league newcomers De La Salle last week, but they'll need to get past minor premiers Thirroul in Saturday's prelim to return to the big dance.
While grand finals offer the adrenaline and sense of occasion to get any side up, qualifiers are a mental chore for sides typically running on empty.
Saturday's clash at Collegians Sports Centre certainly shapes that way, with Thompson saying both sides will need to find something extra.
"Those games definitely take a lot out of you and they can feel a lot tougher than grand finals," Thompson said.
"In grand finals you don't really feel anything because the game goes by so quick. It's such a big occasion so you're on a high the whole time
"These [prelim] games are just do-or-die and, when you're that close [to a grand final], you just don't leave anything in the tank.
"You're just throwing everything you've got at them and you come out of them completely spent because they're that tough. You've got to turn up prepared for that type of game."
Wests have taken the direct path to the decider after defeating the Butchers in the major semi-final after finishing ahead of Collies on the ladder by a mere four for-and-against points.
It forced the Dogs into an extra outing en route to the big dance but Thompson feels the chance to head into a grand final riding a four-game win streak won't hurt his side.
"Obviously the boys would have liked to finish second and get that game in and go straight into the grand final like we did in 2019, but I don't think [the long route] has been a bad thing for us," Thompson said.
"It's a bit of a double-edged sword. It can do you good or it can do you bad but if you're feeling good and injury free it can be beneficial. At the moment, for us, I think it's good.
"We got our pants pulled down by De La Salle [five weeks ago] and we had a loss to Thirroul as well and we just knew we weren't where we needed to be coming into the back end of the season.
"We knew we had to turn it around and going into big games after that against Wests and then last week, it was like a whole different team.
"The vibe was totally different, the energy was there. We've just been building knowing we've got a job to do and, playing consistent games, we're getting a bit of momentum at the right time of the year."
The Butchers are looking to recapture momentum following last week's loss to Wests.
It followed a lacklustre fortnight that saw them go without a game in the penultimate round due to a forfeit from Cronulla-Caringbah before notching a cruisy final-round win over Corrimal.
They have received a major boost with the return of fullback Wayne Bremner from a knee injury, with Kaleb Hocking's return on the bench seeing them close to full strength.
Having been thereabouts every year since claiming their last title in 2014, Thompson is expecting the Butchers to bring a war.
"They've come so close for a few years now and they'll be itching to get that grand final spot and get the win," Thompson said.
"They've worked so hard and they've been such a great team all year. They're going to be throwing everything at us and we'll be throwing everything at them so it's going to be a really good game of football."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
