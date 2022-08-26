Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW graduate becomes an overnight TikTok sensation

Zaina Sayeda
By Zaina Sayeda
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TikToker Madeleine's tiktok that made her an overnight sensation

A former UOW student who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers has explained how she became successful on the social media platform.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina Sayeda

Zaina Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.