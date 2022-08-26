A former UOW student who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers has explained how she became successful on the social media platform.
TikToker, Madeleine Spencer, with her 727,600 followers says TikTok has become a huge part of her life after one of her videos went viral and she became an overnight sensation.
Advertisement
The UOW Communication and Media graduate has been posting on TikTok for a while now but it was in 2020 that a dandelion TikTok filmed as an afterthought made her an overnight TikTok sensation.
"I was on a road trip with a friend and we filmed a TikTok on the way, in four hours it had crossed 800,000 views and by midnight it was at a million," she said.
The Northern Beaches resident claims not being great with numbers, especially getting her head round her huge following.
She realised how big it was when she hit 300,000 followers.
"I was at Mardi Gras with 40,000 people there and I looked around the full arena and that's when it hit me - if this is 40,000, how much more is 300,000?" she said.
The genre Madeleine is most invested in is humour with occasional lip-syncing.
"I also post snippets of my life - it's like capturing the rogue aspect of my everyday life," she said.
Becoming a TikTok personality has provided Madeleine with a boost of confidence and a chance to be her real self.
"I used to be so self-conscious - I wouldn't leave the house without makeup but now its funny to see how I've posted videos of myself for thousands of people to see with me looking absolutely ridiculous," she said.
Madeleine believes in a go-with-the-flow working approach with her TikTok schedule being quite sporadic.
Madeleine's thinking cap is on 24/7 with her daily life being the inspiration.
Advertisement
"I might be falling asleep and suddenly have an idea that I would quickly put down or I'd be having a conversation with my friend and think that's really funny - it should be a TikTok," she said.
Madeleine says her life is not much different from everyone else's and talks of a relatable experience of her parents being parents.
"They just keep asking me to put my phone away, just like all parents do," she said.
Apart from her life as a TikTok personality, Madeleine also owns a digital marketing agency in Manly.
"I make TikToks for businesses and I love it," she said.
Madeleine envisions TikTok to be the future of the marketing and advertising industry.
Advertisement
"TikToks allow brands to have a more relatable persona and brings people and communities together," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.