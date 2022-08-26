Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong 2022: years of planning turning into reality

By Stuart Taggart
August 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Years of planning now turning into reality

After more than 100 weeks of preparation, for me it was this week that the UCI Road World Championships finally felt real! Years of planning and discussion spanning a myriad of considerations are transforming right now into physical infrastructure, real people in volunteer uniforms, and visa applications being approved for thousands of athletes, officials and media from all over the world. It feels like Wollongong's Olympic Moment is truly arriving.

