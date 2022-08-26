Years of planning now turning into reality

After more than 100 weeks of preparation, for me it was this week that the UCI Road World Championships finally felt real! Years of planning and discussion spanning a myriad of considerations are transforming right now into physical infrastructure, real people in volunteer uniforms, and visa applications being approved for thousands of athletes, officials and media from all over the world. It feels like Wollongong's Olympic Moment is truly arriving.
It was last weekend's volunteer training session that really brought it home for me. To feel the energy and excitement of hundreds of our volunteers, some of whom had flown in from interstate just for the session, and to see them in the uniforms that will mark them out as our ambassadors to the world, was a wonderful reminder of what these huge international events are all about. And we get to do it all over again this weekend.
Advertisement
We received approval this week for a second broadcast helicopter to cover the races - meaning we will have twice as much spectacular footage of Wollongong being beamed to hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.
We met with our domestic broadcast partners at Nine and Stan to finalise their preparations. Talking about Wollongong for an hour with the most senior executive, editorial, production and publicity representatives from Nine, Stan, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Nine Radio (2GB) - all in one room - reminded me of the extraordinary powerful marketing opportunity of an event like this for our city.
On Thursday we held the last of our "Operational Readiness" sessions. These involve representatives of all of the organisations who will be working together to deliver the event simulating our collective response to a range of scenarios, from extreme weather events to the co-ordination of spectator services. Seeing more than 75 people, from NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, to Council, Transport for NSW, and representatives of the UCI working together so professionally and capably to respond to increasingly extreme hypothetical scenarios was both reassuring, and another strong reminder that event time is here.
I saw our team engaging with hundreds of members of the community at our information booths this week, providing detailed practical information to minimise disruption and make event week as enjoyable and as possible. I continue to be extremely grateful for the way that our community is responding to this information, with many reassured by the level of detailed planning that has been done. We encourage anyone with questions or concerns to contact us at community@wollongong2022.com.au or on 1300 216 228.
The week ahead will provide more glimpses of the excitement to come. Bump-in work will begin on the huge community hub in Lang Park. Details of more than 50 planned street parties and community activations will be made public, and AusCycling will announce the team that we know will make us all proud as they compete for Australia for a world champion's Rainbow Jersey right here in Wollongong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.