Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Delight or anger? The polarising effect of UCI Wollongong 2022 world cycling championships

By Tim Barrow
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:57am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building a bridge: The Sea Cliff Bridge is part of the Wollongong 2022 world road cycling championships. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

There's a fascinating cultural phenomenon developing in Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.