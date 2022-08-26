There's a fascinating cultural phenomenon developing in Wollongong.
The world cycling championships are coming to town in just three weeks and it is having a polarising effect on the community.
We'll witness the biggest show on two wheels will be on our doorstep, complete with all the colour of lycra jerseys, support crews and a variety of languages bringing a truly international flavour, as well as their converted Australian dollars to spend in our shops and watering holes.
But people will be trapped in their homes or at least heavily restricted in terms of movement, because of the street closure which come with hosting a sporting event called the 'world road cycling championships'
Some businesses will suffer, others will thrive.
Some people are excited the Illawarra is hosting the eight-day event, others are going to lengths to complain about bloody cyclists.
Like Twitter, the comments section on a Mercury story can be a cesspool of vitriol.
It makes for grim reading sometimes, but shows the real, tangible anger out there.
Which led this columnist to pose the question in the office, why does a section of the community hate cyclists so much? We've all read and heard the horror stories.
The road rage incidents because a Saturday morning suburban peloton is taking up too much of the bitumen, or a rider 'doored' by a thoughtless motorist leaving their car.
Then there's the arguments about spending large sums of tax money on dedicated bike lanes, against just simply having a greater degree of courtesy when passing someone whose only protection is a carbon fire helmet on their noggin.
Why is it in Australian culture the mere mention of cycling often prompts such absolute rage as a response?
Is it as simple as the notion we live in a big sunburnt country, a land of sweeping plains and as a result have a much greater reliance on diesel four-wheel drives, when in most of Europe they can freely cycle through streets and laneways to their next destination?
Or is it a bigger conversation about the aggressiveness or brashness of being an Aussie?
It brings back a memory of living in Canada, where cars would freely stop to allow pedestrians walk past in a carpark, because they are just, well, nice by nature.
In Australia some would rather run someone down and suffer the consequences later, rather than miss the closest available park to KMart. This columnist is hardly the biggest cycling fan in the world, I'll get up in the middle of the night to watch the English Premier League, but have never once had the will to follow the Tour De France live.
But at the same time, I'm captivated by the idea one of the world's truly great sporting events will be happening just a couple of minutes walk from the office.
People have legitimate concerns, businesses will be inconvenienced, it's impossible to meet every individual need while preparing for an event of this scale.
But it will also be a wonderful experience, which will never again happen in our lifetime.
A level of anxiety and uncertainty is absolutely justified, but the white-hot rage at the extreme end of it is totally unwarranted.
The great Rupert Guinness, a renowned cycling writer who has attended 10 world championships since 1988, put it best in his exclusive Mercury column.
"The world championships are a celebration of competition, culture and connectivity for all. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Get involved. Immerse yourself in what is to come."
Racing is such an enormous, cash-driven industry of breeding, prizemoney and punting.
But then when a devastating incident happens like the sudden passing of Robert and Luke Price's Count De Rupee shows how deeply emotional the connection is to the horses.
While he will never have the opportunity to reach his full potential, Count De Rupee, winner of The Gong and Group 2 Victory Stakes, as well as runner-up in the Golden Eagle, will be remembered of one of the greats to come out of Kembla Grange.
