The Illawarra Cycle Club under various names and organisational structures, has been a cycling, fitness and community hub since the days of Tom O'Connor, Alf Overton and Ken Hobbs.
Dedicated and hardworking club members were able to get sponsors and council onside and build the Unanderra Velodrome which opened in 1964 and is still in regular use by club and community riders of all levels.
"Tom was the person who started the unitary velodrome around 1964," explained Illawarra Cycle Club president Terry Wall.
"They said well, okay, there's a bit of land out in the Lindsay main oval at Unanderra, let's build a velodrome, and the council in those days was fantastic. So they built a velodrome, which stands to this day."
The club also holds training, events and competitions for road riders. The Wollongong to Sydney road race once was the premier riding event in NSW.
The club was rocked by tragedy when during road training young Ken Dinnerville was killed.
His family and the Illawarra Cycle Club chose to commemorate the young cyclist's life and death with an annual road race in his name.
"Mr Cleary, that's Ron clearly the uncle said 'we've got to do something'. So they hosted the Ken Dinnerville Memorial Cycle Classic, some 65 years ago.
"It's been running every year since then."
The club continues to thrive on the fertile cycling ground of the Illawarra.
The region is a perfect environment for a cycling enthusiast - a mix of coastal cycle paths, escarpment hill climbs, the Unanderra Velodrome, and cycle-friendly road routes.
"Because if you want to go for a cruise along the cycle-way, that's a different mindset of those that want to race and push themselves to the point of breaking.
"Whether you want to ride a fire trail, whether you want to ride a cycle-way or whatever... It's just getting out and going for a ride and just enjoying it. It's free. That's what I love about it."
Wollongong will host the UCI World Road Championships in a matter of weeks - from September 18-25.
With the 1000 cyclists will come an expected 300,000 spectators and cycling enthusiasts ready to enjoy the road racing in the picturesque location between the mountains and the sea.
"People like to ride on courses that are famous. So the world titles, people want to come and ride the course. It will be big."
