'It feels like we're clicking': Familiarity has Dragons left edge humming

If the Dragons left edge looks like a well-oiled machine, it's because it is.
While continuity is the primary reason many are tipping the Dragons to go one better this season, it's most telling on a prolific left edge that was largely made up of debutantes last season.
Diminutive livewire Page McGregor proved one of the competition's breakout stars, leading the competition in try assists despite wearing the No. 4 on her back.
Five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono was equal second in that category while she was equal leader for line-break assists while since-departed winger Maddi Bartlett was the competition's leading try-scorer on the left wing.
McGregor had no idea what number she'd wear heading into her maiden NRLW campaign, but she's more than comfortable stepping back into the centres for her second.
Last season I was going in not sure where I was going to be playing or if I was going to be playing," she said.
"I actually came into the squad late last season so I wasn't too sure if Sowie (coach Jamie Soward) wanted me on the wing or in the centres.
"Now I've made my mark a little bit and established my spot in the team the confidence is definitely growing with each game.
"I definitely feel comfortable in my centre position and I know I'm only going to get better with the combinations on my outside and inside this season."
While Fuimaono has also returned for her second campaign, Talei Holmes has found a home on the left while Shellharbour flyer Teagan Berry scored a double last week on her shift from the right wing to the left.
With a sweeping Emma Tonegato an ever-present threat, McGregor said last week's round-one outing felt as smooth as it looked.
"I definitely didn't feel as nervous running out for this season, just knowing I had played a season already," she said.
"I'm definitely feeling comfortable and certainly from round one we're feeling like we're clicking a lot more than we did last season.
"Having 'Flash' (Berry) on my wing now with her extra speed is amazing and then you've got Emma Tonegato out the back so it feels like we're clicking.
"During preseason we were working really hard on things we were missing last season and being really organised on that side really helped there.
"We've held most of our girls, we've had 17 come back from lasts season so, even though the preseason was pretty short, we started pretty strongly in round one."
Fuimaono is carrying the same confidence having played every game in her rookie season for the Dragons, with the 23-year-old feeling comfortable in command of a potent edge.
"The edge I've been given this year just gives me all the confidence to just play and eyes-up running game," Fuimaono said.
"It definitely helps to have their experience and their talent, it allows me to just play my game.
"To have the same group of girls again really helps and having that good first year, there's a little less pressure. In your first season you're not sure if you're up to it or if you're at that standard.
"It's good to come in knowing you are capable and trying to take it to the next level. I am a lot more confident as a player and a person out on the field this year."
It showed on the personal and team front in a 26-12 win over the Titans last week, but Fuimaono said her side can't afford to let its guard down against an Eels outfit desperate to bounce back from a 38-16 loss to the Roosters in round one.
"It almost felt too good to be true [last week] but we're not getting too excited," she said.
"We've set a really good platform and we just need to take that into this week. [The Eels] are going to be hungry and they're going to want to make a stand after last week so we need to be ready for anything."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
