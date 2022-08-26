Illawarra Mercury
Tiny plover stuck in drain pipe at North Wollongong apartment rescued by emergency services

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:15am, first published 3:13am
A baby plover was rescued by NSW Fire and Rescue on Friday midday. Pictures: supplied.

One tiny plover caught stuck in the drain pipe of a three-storey North Wollongong apartment block has been rescued by emergency services.

