One tiny plover caught stuck in the drain pipe of a three-storey North Wollongong apartment block has been rescued by emergency services.
A NSW Fire and Rescue crew was called to the scene by WIRES around midday on Friday, after a neighbouring resident saw a mother plover in distress.
The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the mother lived in a nest with her babies on top of the apartment block's roof, until they came into trouble on Friday morning.
She saw the mother plover looking down the drain pipe and making shrieking sounds, and contacted WIRES.
The rescue crew truck stretched to the top of the apartment block to search for the baby birds down the pipe, and after clearing pipes only one bird was found.
Crews searched for half an hour, but could not find any other plovers.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
