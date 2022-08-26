Albion Park are riding high on a goal scoring spree after a 6-1 win over Fairy Meadow in Round 21 of the Illawarra women's league last Saturday.
After hitting Avondale 9-0 in their previous encounter, captain Emma Mcleish was on target again with two goals after her four goals against Avondale.
Advertisement
The other goals came from Kelsey Hughes, Eleanor Eagle, Lily Stewart and Natalie White-Muik.Mcleish, a current Australian indoor player, said the team were happy with the win and the goals are a direct result of hard work by the team.
Current premiers University had an easy 6-0 win over Avondale with braces from Maddison Rosser and Lucinda Preeo and single goals from Clara Dobbie and Esther Hotham.
Wests Illawarra had a comfortable 5-1 win over Railway Greys with Piki McCreedy scoring a hat-trick and ably supported by Holly Hurford and Zoe Morell scoring the other goals.
Bianca Broadhurst, Wests coach and former Hockeyroo, said it was a pleasing result but thought the Greys work rate was very strong and made them work hard for the full four quarters of the game.
She had praise for McCreedy saying," I am expecting Piki to come out even more determined than she has been the last few weeks to score even more goals coming into the finals."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.