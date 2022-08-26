Illawarra Mercury
McCreedy leading Wests' charge to Illawarra hockey finals

By Tony de Souza
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:48am, first published 3:23am
Piki McCreedy

Albion Park are riding high on a goal scoring spree after a 6-1 win over Fairy Meadow in Round 21 of the Illawarra women's league last Saturday.

