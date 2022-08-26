As UCI fans start planning where to watch some of the world's best cyclists, event organisers have provided packages for those wanting to experience the thrills of the race up close.
Wollongong 2022 organisers have partnered with City Beach Function Centre to deliver three packages that include food, drinks and live entertainment on each day when races are on from September 18 to 25.
Stu Taggart, Wollongong 2022 CEO, said the Illawarra venue will allow guests to catch the "most exciting part of the race" from just a few metres away as cyclists turn past the final corner and cross the finish line at Marine Drive, North Wollongong.
"It's a really great opportunity to to showcase the best of Wollongong," Mr Taggart said.
"Out of everywhere else in the world, this race has never finished 80 metres from the beach.
"To be able to entertain friends, family, clients in an environment where we have the beach, directly adjacent and then be track side for a world championship race is a really unique hospitality and entertainment experience."
There are three packages for each day including the Elite Single Day, Peloton Single Day and a Championships Private Suite. Below is a breakdown of what's included in each.
The Elite Single Day and Peloton Single Day packages both include seasonal menus, drinks, private viewing from the City Beach Function Centre, and live entertainment.
The Peloton Single Day package starts at $325 per day and provides an opportunity to watch the following races:
The Elite Single Day package starts at $525 per day and offers a more "premium experience" to watch the three elite races:
The Championships Private Suite offers an "exclusive" option for up to 20 to 25 guests, who can enquire about their own temporary infrastructure to be built to their needs in the car park beside City Beach Function Centre.
Each suite will offer a bar, flat screen TV monitor, dining furniture and an outdoor viewing deck. At this stage, price points are unknown.
Mr Taggart said the suites will be designed "bespoke to a clients requests". To enquire about private suites, contact: hospitality@wollongong2022.com.au
Wollongong 2022 hospitality manager Graeme Sutherland said the catering has a strong focus on using local produce, with a range of freshly baked breakfast options and fruit, seasonal grazing platters, afternoon snacks and hot menu options.
While menus have not been finalised, Mr Sutherland said the food on offer will be different each day.
"Executive chef Paul Hamilton focuses very much on local producers ... and using produce with as little carbon footprint as possible," Mr Sutherland said.
"The food changes everyday. We've tried to bring the flavour of the Illawarra. There's a lot of sushi, tempura prawns, hot and cold offerings through the day, and more fillings for sandwiches than you can possibly imagine."
It will also include beers, wines, and non-alcoholic drink options.
Mr Sutherland said there will be a local workforce from City Beach Function Centre catering to up to 400 people, including sommeliers.
"The great thing about partnering with City Beach is their capability in dealing with numbers of this size. They've got the best chef capability and some very experienced sommeliers," he said.
All are welcome to purchase packages.
Mr Taggart added they would be a "perfect for the Wollongong business community that never had an opportunity to entertain clients at a world championship event like this".
"There's also great opportunities for Sydney businesses who are interested in cycling and providing an opportunity to bring people to Wollongong, particularly on the premium weekend days.
"The unique features of the race is that it's a day time event and offers a different experience in that context."
The packages have generated interest from Wollongong residents, as well as Sydney, Queensland, Melbourne, Canberra and international visitors have inquired about packages so far, according to event organisers.
City Beach Function Centre will have screens mounted on the walls so guests can follow the entire race before cyclists cross the finish lane at Marine Drive.
Packages can be booked via the event website: https://wollongong2022.com.au/corporate-hospitality/
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
