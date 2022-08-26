Let the UCI World Road Championship set-up begin ...

As Wollongong counts down to the UCI 2022 World Road Championships expect the activity level along the route to ramp up.
Already there's activity galore at Lang Park which will morph into Wollongong 2022's fan zone.
It's positioned smack bang on the finish line and will be the main spectator hub for the event.'s 11 races which will all end on Marine Drive.
By the time the work's done expect to see the presentation podium, a public and athlete medical centre, broadcast facilities, corporate hospitality facilities, food and beverage stalls, exhibitor stands, bike parking and more.
There will also be athlete and event operations in the area including a space for team preparations and parking as well as back-of-house facilities for the precinct.
There will be changed traffic conditions in this area prior to and during the event, including temporary road closures, parking restrictions and heavy vehicle movements.
Access to pedestrian paths throughout this precinct and Lang Park will be available at all times.
Expect the activity to continue seven days a week between 7am and 7pm in the lead-up to September 18.
The main precinct for athletes and fans will be around the Wollongong Beach foreshore from Marine Drive to Corrimal Street, and between Crown Street and Campbell St.
More infrastructure will continue to pop up across Market, Harbour and Corrimal streets come the second week of September.
Local resident vehicle access will be maintained until Friday, September 16 with temporary detours or re-routing in place while infrastructure is being built.
Parking conditions will change, and residents are asked to check local signs before parking on the street between now and then.
All infrastructure will be removed from roads by Tuesday, September 27, and Lang Park will be vacated by Monda, October 10.
