Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Let the UCI World Road Championship set-up begin ...

Updated August 26 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bumping in: Day one as UCI World RoadChampionships organsiers begin the mammoth task of the build. Picture: Robert Peet

As Wollongong counts down to the UCI 2022 World Road Championships expect the activity level along the route to ramp up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.