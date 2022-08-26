Staff at a world-leading medical research institute in Wollongong have been advised important funding from the University of Wollongong will be reduced at the end of the year.
Now a question mark lies over the future of the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (IHMRI) based at the UOW campus in Keiraville.
Advertisement
IHMRI is best known for being the first Australian research facility dedicated to finding a cure for Vanishing White Matter (VWM) disease after Woonona girl, Chloe Saxby was diagnosed with the rare brain disease in 2012.
Staff at IHMRI have been advised that UOW will reduce funding to the facility at the end of the year.
In an email sent to staff on June 9, Acting Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Theo Farrell said the university had formally advised both the IHMRI board and Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) that the University will 'reduce its cash contribution to IHMRI later this calendar year'.
"The move is part of strategic decisions in the wake of such unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter added.
"The decision to reduce our cash contribution to IHMRI does not diminish our commitment to the vision of IHMRI nor our partnership with Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District."
IHMRI is a not-for-profit charity supporting health and medical research in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven. The institute works in partnership with UOW and the ISLHD.
It is also funded by donations and fundraising including donations from the Chloe Saxby Foundation and all proceeds from the Great Illawarra Walk from 2018 to 2021.
It was built in 2008 by UOW, ISLHD and IHMRI to develop collaborative research between scientists, doctors and health professionals.
IHMRI staff who spoke to the Illawarra Mercury on the basis of anonymity say there had been no consultation with them.
They said critical staff had not been replaced in recent years and they had been operating with minimal administrative employees.
There are concerns about staff not having contracts renewed and whether research projects will continue to be funded.
"Both UOW and IHMRI are committed to maintaining continuity of research and minimising disruption of staff, students, and the community," Professor Farrell said.
"I wish to be clear that no decisions have been made concerning staff impact due to the reduction in funding."
In response to questions from the Illawarra Mercury, ISLHD Chief Executive Margot Maines said the ISLHD, as a member of the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (IHMRI) Board, is involved in ongoing discussions regarding the future direction of the independent institute.
"We continue to support and encourage staff participation in research projects, driven by our goal of providing high quality, evidence-based health care services to our community," Ms Maines said.
UOW or IHMRI had not responded at the time of publication.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.