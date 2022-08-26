More than meets the eye

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
This unique, beautifully renovated grand residence has won an award for its design however was originally constructed in 1927.
Offering three spacious bedrooms with built in robes and a study that could be the fourth bedroom, this family home is over two levels and has quality finishes throughout, that add to its luxurious nature.
The second bedroom includes a wraparound balcony, and the central bathroom offers a large spa bath and separate shower.
You will enjoy a very expansive entertainer's kitchen with high quality fixtures and fittings that overlooks the north-facing family room with beautiful full-length windows.
The spacious lounge room and separate dining area with bar add to an entertainer's delight.
Externally, you will relish the sunny courtyard areas with resort style in-ground swimming pool, two cabanas and tiled yard. The external pool room offers a fully functional kitchen and plenty of storage space.
The residence is secured with an automatic gate to the tandem carport and there is also a workshop - perfect for those who like to tinker.
Situated literally a minute's stroll to Balgownie shops, cafes, schools and transport and also within close proximity to Wollongong CBD and motorway for commuters.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
