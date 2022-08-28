Illawarra Mercury
Young victim fronts up to Wollongong rapist Wayne Cassell in court

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated August 28 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
Wayne Anthony Cassell has admitted to raping two teenage girls in Wollongong in January 2021.

A teenage girl has faced up to her rapist in court, delivering a powerful statement about the impact his crimes have had on her life.

