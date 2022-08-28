A teenage girl has faced up to her rapist in court, delivering a powerful statement about the impact his crimes have had on her life.
Wayne Anthony Cassell appeared at Wollongong District Court on Friday for a sentencing hearing, during which one of the two girls he assaulted last January read out a victim impact statement.
Advertisement
The girl said Cassell was a man she had thought she could trust and his crimes hurt her emotionally.
She told the court how she blamed herself for what had happened to her friend, Cassell's other victim, and wondered if her friend also felt like it was her fault.
"I still feel so much guilt, I have so many 'what ifs' surrounding her," the girl said.
She spoke of how even other people had blamed her for the crimes perpetrated against her.
The girl said Cassell's offending had made it difficult for her to form and keep healthy relationships, and trust others, even her own family.
She felt scared and paranoid all the time, she said, and had lost motivation to do anything.
But the girl said she was "determined to not let it define my future".
Cassell had pleaded guilty to 11 offences, including eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged 14 to 16.
In January last year, Cassell raped the two girls, then aged 15, during a prolonged assault at a Wollongong beach.
Cassell said he would tell their parents they had sneaked out of home that night and threatened violence against them in the lead-up to the assaults.
The girls later told police that they feared what he would do if they did not do what he wanted.
During the assaults, the two girls held hands and tried to reassure each other they would make it through.
Cassell's barrister Tim McKenzie told the court on Friday that his client's crimes were opportunistic, selfish and exploitative.
"Your Honour has read that he feels disgusted by what he did," Mr McKenzie said to Judge Andrew Haesler.
He said Cassell's time on remand had been onerous owing to his own circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic, and told the court his client had a longstanding and significant history of depression.
Advertisement
Mr McKenzie referred to a psychiatrist's report that said Cassell was at heightened risk of suicide and was not attracted to children.
He said it was in the community's interest that Cassell have a lengthy period of supervision in the community upon his release from prison.
The Crown prosecutor said Cassell's guilty pleas could not be considered an expression of remorse because the prosecution case was so strong, with two victims and photographic evidence of the crimes.
Judge Haesler adjourned sentencing to September, but indicated Cassell would cop a substantial jail term.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.