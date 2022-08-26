Man charged after police allegedly find hydroponic cannabis set-up in Merimbula

A man has been charged after police allegedly found and dismantled a hydroponic cannabis set-up in Merimbula.
Police said officers from the South East Region Enforcement Squad went to a home on Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula, just after 8.30am on Thursday, August 25, for a compliance check in relation to a Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order.
While in the house, police allegedly found a "concealed sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set up".
Officers then allegedly located and seized almost 350 cannabis plants and almost 2.5 kilograms of dried cannabis. They also allegedly found quantities of methylamphetamine and MDMA.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers also allegedly found prescription medication, gel blaster rounds, and equipment consistent with the cultivation of prohibited plants.
"The prohibited plants will be destroyed," the spokesperson said.
After an investigation, a 42-year-old Rocky Hall man was arrested on Friday, August 26, and taken to Merimbula Police Station where he was charged with enhanced indoor cultivation of a prohibited plant for commercial purposes, supplying cannabis, possessing cannabis, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, August 27.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
