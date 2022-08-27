From Bob Upton's backyard you can hear the workings of the Dendrobium mine below.
The Kembla Heights resident, who lives in one of the original miners' cottages still owned by miner South32, has lived with the ebbs and flows of the Mount Kembla community, which is intimately tied to the coal mines underground.
"Where I live, there's a tunnel that runs right beneath us," he said.
On Tuesday, South32 announced it would no longer pursue the expansion of the Dendrobium mine, but rather would work to extend the life of the mine to at least 2028 and potentially 2032 within its existing footprint.
This marked the beginning of the end of over 150 years of mining at Mount Kembla and residents are just beginning to come to terms with what this means for the town that has grown around the mine.
The village of Mount Kembla was constructed to house workers for the Mount Kembla colliery. The wooden cottages, such as Mr Upton's, which still line Harry Graham Drive date from this time and were built to house workers and their families.
As the town grew, workers sought to provide themselves more facilities close to home, and like the rock pools along the coast, decided they had to do it themselves.
This led to the construction of the Kembla Heights Bowling and Recreation Club, built by miners in their downtime in the late 1940s.
As Mr Upton, a member for over 40 years, recalls, the original clubhouse was hauled up the mountain in a coal truck from the Spoonerville migrant camp in Cringila.
Two dozen miners banded together to carve out the bowling greens and set up the club that overlooks the village.
In the years following, the club thrived, and even assisted in the establishment of Dapto and Oak Flats bowling clubs, according to Mr Upton.
"It was quite a viable bowling club at the time, it was quite active."
The club became more than just a place for miners to spend their days off. In the 70s and 80s, the club acted as the centre of the suburb's social life with bowls for women and community events. But the rules were strict, as Mr Upton found out soon after he joined the club in the 1970s.
"I'm an ex-coach driver, and I remember a time I came home from doing a job and my father-in-law was at the club and I went to have a drink with him," Mr Upton said.
"I was in the coach uniform and I was asked by the doorman to go and change it, so I took the jacket off and put a jumper on and he let me back in."
The club enjoyed sporting success, winning the number five pennant regularly.
The highlight of the week, however, was the women's bowls.
"When the ladies were up, it was like going to the Last Supper, because every afternoon they had sandwiches and cakes and God knows what, after the bowls," Mr Upton said.
In the early 1970s the Mount Kembla Colliery closed and a few years later, the club's fate would take a similar turn.
By the 1990s, the once thriving club was a shadow of its former self, having lost many of its members to retirement.
Today, the club is unregistered, not having the funds to re-register with the bowls association. However Mr Upton and eight to ten regulars still meet up on Wednesday and Saturday mornings for social bowls.
"With road closures and COVID we've been battling our backsides off to get ourselves back on our feet at the moment. We're struggling hard to get back on the road again," Mr Upton said.
On the Friday prior to South32 announcing its decision to scrap its expansion plans at Dendrobium, union leader and miner Matt Gosek was in a meeting with mine management.
"It was about other matters but we ended up discussing the project," he said.
"We were talking about engagement and other things the union can do. At that stage, only some days before, I don't think anybody on site had a clue."
In a statement, South32 CEO Graham Kerr said that the estimated $700 million cost of establishing the expanded mine did not stack up financially for the company.
Mr Gosek and his colleagues found out via a text message on Tuesday morning that the project was no longer going ahead and that town halls were scheduled if they would like to know more.
Mr Gosek is one of over 600 workers permanently employed at the site. Uncertainty, however, is a feature of being a coal miner, he says.
"We're all well aware of the need to move away from coal mining, everyone is aware of that, but we don't believe it's an overnight decision either."
Dendrobium has been operating since 2003 and Mr Gosek joined in 2008. Referring to himself as an elder statesman among his colleagues, Mr Gosek said many of the older workers at the mine had been retiring in recent years, but there was a wave of younger colleagues joining. It is these workers for whom the news hit hardest.
One of those is Ryan Miller. Working at Dendrobium for the past 12 years, Mr Miller has cycled through most departments, but now works as an underground fitter, taking care of the maintenance and repairs of mining equipment, from transport to the mining machines at the coalface.
"There's a lot of young people that work there and have families like myself, and so it's bit of a blow," he said.
"I've always thought in the back of my mind, eventually, all good things do come to an end. But this is quite sudden."
Less than a week after hearing the news, Mr Miller is considering what options he has for his future. Through on the job and external training, Mr Miller is highly skilled in a specialised field. He says there are jobs out there, but it would require him moving away from the Illawarra, or joining a fly-in, fly-out workforce. But with two teenage children in the Illawarra, it's not an easy decision to make.
"I quite like the area, but if there's no work in the area where you want to live, what do you do? You've got to support your family," Mr Miller said.
"If it means moving, so be it."
As a union leader, Mr Gosek said he would be working with South32 to ensure that staff are able to re-deploy within the company when the time comes, but the promise of new jobs in adjacent industries, such as renewable energy, came with complications.
"When they're building a solar farm or wind turbines, they use high numbers of employees," he said. "But once they're up and operating, the employee numbers on site are very minimal.
"Everybody is well aware of the industry we work in that it's changing and will be reducing over time, nobody is not supportive of that. One option is going into renewables, but I believe there needs to be other options through manufacturing or heavy industry."
Another option for Mr Gosek, who is trained as an electrician, is to work in the highly in-demand construction industry, but for him, and Mr Miller, the attraction of working down a mine shaft are the people they work alongside, something not found as a sole trader.
"I've made a lot of good friends working there," Mr Miller said.
"I've got lifelong friends, whether I work there or not," Mr Gosek said. "We are a very tight bunch of people, for me personally, that's number one."
Outside the offices of the Department of Planning and Environment in Wollongong on Friday, a small band of environmental activists gathered in the square on Crown Street.
Unlike previous protest actions, the sense on the clear morning was one of relief, jubilation even.
Members of the Protect Our Water Alliance had gathered to celebrate the end of a battle that had been waged for three years, to limit mining underneath the catchment that provides drinking water to Sydney and the Illawarra.
In 2019, as the global environmental movement heated up, rallies in Wollongong had a local focus, stopping the expansion of the Dendrobium mine.
Protesters attacked the plan on three fronts, the carbon emissions from the coal when burnt, the damage to Indigenous sites and the potential for subsidence to drain the water catchment.
One of those who became involved is GP Rada Germanos.
"Protect Our Water Alliance was formed in the early months of 2019, following a water forum in Wollongong.," Dr Germanos said. "I came into the group shortly after that through some contacts and mailing lists that I was on. I was interested, so I went to a meeting."
Dr Germanos became the spokesperson for the group, having been previously involved with climate justice campaigns. Growing up in Wollongong, she said she knew about the mining that went on in the area, but was shocked when she found out the full scale of what was going on.
"I had been involved in campaigns on the Liverpool Plains against open cut coal mining and I guess I thought that these underground mines that we have, they're less destructive. Once I started learning about it, I was like, 'Oh, wow. This is such a big issue.'"
Accessing the areas above where mining occurs is difficult, as they are protected due to being critical water storage areas. But as word began filtering out about the low levels of water, particularly during the drought in 2019, more community interest focused on the impact mining underground was having.
The Protect Our Water Alliance members would section out the hundred page environmental impact statement documents and trawl through them for nuggets of information they could share with the community.
"Looking at the maps and seeing what they had proposed, and how large it was, I remember the enormity of this project dawning on me," Dr Germanos said.
Moving from kitchen tables to community spaces, the groups grew, hosting community information nights along the way, but COVID forced meetings online, and like other protest groups around the globe, much of the momentum that had built in 2019 stalled.
While the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 were punctuated with small actions during Independent Planning Commission Hearings - which was assessing the Dendrobium project at the time - when Dr Germanos and others heard the news on Tuesday, it came as somewhat of a surprise.
"Clearly, there was a lot of lobbying going on, but the explanation they have was that it essentially was not economically viable and the whole way through, we questioned the economic modelling that was used to support this proposal," she said.
While South32 largely laying down its arms in this battle, Dr Germanos said the groups that formed against the Dendrobium proposal would fight on, with production resuming at Russel Vale mine and expansion plans at Wongawilli.
"We are going to continue campaigning until there is no mining in the Greater Sydney water catchment," she said.
Up at Mount Kembla, Bob Upton believes the community that was born of mining will last once the mine is gone.
"The community is going to be affected by it, but the community will survive."
One local is hoping to set up a van serving coffee and staples to replace the general store that closed ten years ago. Others see the arrival of mountain bike tracks as a chance for the community to come alive.
But while some things change, others remain. Mr Upton estimates that his house is 90 years old, but is still comfortable for him and his wife.
"The ones left are in pretty good nick, hopefully they keep them that way."
