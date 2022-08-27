Doctor shortages a drawcard for ambitious graduates: UOW medical student

Rural communities across Australia are facing a health crisis, with many towns facing a shortage of doctors, nurses and other health professionals.
Liam Spence, a former paramedic who is studying medicine at the University of Wollongong, hopes to see this change as he enters the profession - and says in some ways the health shortage shortage can be a drawcard for young doctors.
Mr Spence is one of 20 medical, nursing and allied health students on a four-day road trip through country NSW designed to highlight the benefits and rewards of choosing a rural health career.
'Go Rural' is an initiative created and funded by NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) following research which has found exposure during medical training leads to more students entering rural practice after graduation.
Mr Spence said he had always been attracted to working in rural areas, and believes his background as a paramedic will help him thrive in a "limited resource setting".
"I'm from a paramedic background and there's lots of stuff you need to consider as a paramedic outside the clinical pre-op medicine you're doing," Mr Spence said.
"You need to think about logistical considerations, community and social considerations, the environment and weather, how you communicate with other health professionals if you're in a radio dead zone - and lots of those challenges are reflected in rural medical practice as a doctor."
"I also think the educational and learning opportunities in this setting are much greater. Your learning is very tightly controlled in bigger health services, which means opportunities are also tightly controlled - out here there's a sort of 'needs must'.
"If there just aren't hands, well, you're up - and that becomes a great learning opportunity."
He said he had enjoyed seeing rural doctors and nurses in action during the trip, which had taken students through Mudgee, Dubbo, Coonamble, Walgett, Brewarinna, Nyngan, Trundle, Parkes and Orange.
"I don't have a big rural background, so it's been really nice to see how much the community pulls together to do things, the health care community is made up of really tight knit team, they are really supportive and collegiate, which is refreshing compared to a metropolitan setting where things can be more competitive," Mr Spence said.
"For me, this trip had reaffirmed the things I thought were going to be interesting about rural practice, it's renewed our excitement about a future in rural practice and given us a realistic understanding of what it's like."
Future Workforce Manager of the doctors' network Chris Russell said the trip offered NSW students a unique insight into the benefits associated with choosing a career in rural health.
"It's always such a privilege to witness the enthusiasm students walk away with each day; they can make up their own minds about what rural health looks like outside of what they read or hear about in the news," Mr Russell said.
"Community and lifestyle opportunities play a major role in contributing to career satisfaction and, whilst some students will decide it's not for them, they come to appreciate the many benefits that working in these locations affords their colleagues."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
