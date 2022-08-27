Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong Lions secure the Group Seven minor premiership with win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:04am, first published 7:30am
Playmaker: Isaac Russell bagged himself a try against Berry-Shoalhaven and has been a crucial part of the Lions success this season. Picture: Adam McLean

They left it to the last day but the Gerringong Lions have secured the Group Seven minor premiership and will get the first week off in finals after getting the job done over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads 52-12 in front of their home fans on Saturday.

