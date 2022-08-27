They left it to the last day but the Gerringong Lions have secured the Group Seven minor premiership and will get the first week off in finals after getting the job done over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads 52-12 in front of their home fans on Saturday.
Second-placed Warilla-Lake South Gorillas can finish on equal points with the Lions with a win in their match against Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday, however they stand little to no chance of finishing first due to the Lions superior points differential.
Lions coach Scott Stewart said his side needed a fast start during the week and he got the response he wanted from his players.
The Lions scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes, the first through centre Kayne Brennan and then the second was scored via a sensational length of the field try. Fullback Denver Ford broke Berry-Shoalhaven's defence and managed to find his halfback Rixon Russell to score.
As Stewart predicted, Berry-Shoalhaven were up for the contest. Costly penalties and sloppy defence cost the Lions late in the second half, however the side still managed to find themselves ahead 18-12 at the break.
The Lions picked up where they left off in the second half, with winger Joel Doosey crossing over the line just two minutes after the restart and then the side's opposite winger Ben Grant scored just six minutes into the second-half, putting the result beyond doubt, with the Lions winning 52-12.
Post-game, Stewart said he was incredibly proud of the boys in what was his first minor premiership as a coach following taking over from former coach and NRL legend Michael Cronin last year.
"We had some good attack in the first half but we just couldn't quite finish it off," he said.
"In the second half we finished all our chances so it was really good to see. We had a couple of guys like Kaybe Brennan and Aaron Grigg that really stepped up today so it is good having those guys in form with a few players being out injured so its a positive."
Stewart said he was happy his side had earnt the week off to let a few sore bodies in his side recover in time for the major semi-final in two weeks time.
"We've got a few blokes with some niggles as everyone would have at this time of year. We're pretty happy to have the week off and sit and watch the other guys in action to see who we play," he said.
Asked who he would like to play for a spot in the big dance, Stewart said he did not have a preference.
"I think all the teams in the top five at the moment can all beat each other on their day," he said.
"We've been beaten by three of the top five so we won't be picking and choosing, we just hope whoever we play has a good hard game next week," he laughed.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Jamberoo finished the regular season off in style with a 36-20 win over the Kiama Knights in what was their seventh straight win in the competition.
In Group Seven action on Sunday there is plenty to play for. The Gorillas and Sharks match will be played at Cec Glenholmes Oval, whilst the Stingrays of Shellharbour will take on Albion Park-Oak Flats. Wins for the Gorillas and the Stingrays will be crucial for both sides in terms of top five ramifications.
