NSW Health issues warning over 'potentially deadly' fake anti-anxiety pills

NSW Health says strong opioids were recently found in some fake Kalma alprazolam tablets circulating in the state, and has warned that even a single dose of these drugs can cause "severe overdose or death".
The fake benzodiazepines tablets, which are a street version of prescription anti-anxiety medicine Kalma, are white in colour, rectangular shaped, and marked AL on one side, and G2 on the reverse.
These tablets were found to contain strong opioids including etodesnitazene, which has a similar potency to fentanyl, the health department has warned.
Another synthetic opioid (O-desmethyltramadol) was also found. Fentanyl test strips are unable to detect these opioids.
Fake benzos, which are also known as street Xanax, may contain a variety of drugs and look very similar to real pharmaceuticals.
NSW Poisons Information Centre acting medical director Andrew Dawson warned that consuming even a single tablet could cause unexpected and severe overdose or death.
The risk of harm is greatly increased if tablets are consumed in combination with benzodiazepines and alcohol, he said.
"Overdose can cause difficulty speaking or walking, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, slow breathing, snoring and skin turning blue," Prof Dawson said.
Prof Dawson urged anyone who has taken an unknown tablet and is experiencing unexpected symptoms, such as drowsiness, to call Triple Zero (000) immediately or seek urgent medical attention.
Naloxone - which is a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opioids - should be given immediately if available and repeat doses of naloxone may be required, NSW Health said.
Naloxone does not require a prescription and is free for anyone at risk of opioid overdose in NSW. It is available as a nasal spray or injection from some pharmacies and other health services.
"You won't get into trouble for seeking medical care," Prof Dawson said.
"If you feel unwell, or if your friend feels unwell, do something about it. Don't ignore it. Don't wait."
For information about the potential adverse effects of opioids, please contact the NSW Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.
For support and information on drug, alcohol and other substance, please contact: The Alcohol and Drug Information Service: 1800 250 015. This is a 24/7 service offering confidential and anonymous telephone counselling and information.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
