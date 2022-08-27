Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Health issues warning over 'potentially deadly' fake anti-anxiety pills

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health issues warning over 'potentially deadly' fake anti-anxiety pills

NSW Health says strong opioids were recently found in some fake Kalma alprazolam tablets circulating in the state, and has warned that even a single dose of these drugs can cause "severe overdose or death".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.