Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Griffin backs Hunt as Dragons long-term halfback

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 27 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has no plans to shift skipper Ben Hunt (pictured) to hooker. Picture by Anna Warr

ST George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin is in no rush to hand Ben Hunt the No. 9 jumper amid calls for the Dragons skipper to embrace a shift to dummy-half.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.