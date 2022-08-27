Griffin backs Hunt as Dragons long-term halfback

ST George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin is in no rush to hand Ben Hunt the No. 9 jumper amid calls for the Dragons skipper to embrace a shift to dummy-half.
Hunt remains in dialogue with the club about a possible contract extension beyond next year, the final season of the mammoth six-year $6.5 million deal that brought him to Wollongong in 2018.
Advertisement
He'll head into the final year in career-best form as he remains one of the front-runners in the Dally M Medal race with two games to play.
Ordinarily it would not warrant a shift from his preferred halfback spot but there are growing calls for the 32-year-old to embrace a move to dummy-half - where he's turned in his most impressive representative performances - at club level.
Read more: Familiarity has Dragons left edge humming
It would allow young gun Jayden Sullivan to move into the No. 7 jumper, with the club facing the prospect of losing the 20-year-old rising star should it extend Hunt's deal beyond 2023.
Veteran rake Andrew McCullough has stated his intention to see out the final year of his contract next season, but Griffin has made no secret of the need to address a lack of depth in the club's hooking ranks.
A Hunt switch would address both issues, though the skipper has repeatedly stated his desire to remain at halfback in clubland. Griffin sees little reason to disagree.
"He's looking like he's going to be the Dally M Player of the Year this year, or go close to it, playing at halfback," Griffin said.
"I think that's a real strength for us at the moment. You never say never to anything, but he's had a pretty fair year playing halfback."
Sullivan inked a contract extension last year tying him to the Dragons until the end of 2025, though reports suggest he'll reconsider his options if his path to the No. 7 jumper remains blocked.
Just three of his 13 NRL games have come in the halves, the remainder coming at dummy-half where he'll start against the Tigers this weekend after injury and suspension ruled out McCullough and Moses Mbye.
While Griffin is not shocked by the degree of "outside stuff" being reported, he's had no reason to question whether Sullivan remains happy with his role at the club.
"He's under contract here for another two or three years and those are the facts," Griffin said.
"He's happy, he's going to start again [on Sunday] so we're just looking forward to helping him develop. It's his first start for a while so I'm looking forward to watching him play.
"Everything happens for a reason and unfortunately for Andrew he got injured early last week, but it gave Jayden that opportunity and he grabbed it and played well.
"I thought some of his football in the NSW Cup has improved and I thought he did a fantastic job for us last week.
"It has been frustrating for him, he's had a lot of injuries over the last couple of years, but he's got another opportunity this week and I'm sure he'll do well."
The Dragons halted a three-game losing slide with a 46-26 win over the Titans last week despite losing McCullough and Mbye early before Francis Molo was sent off for a high shot with 17 minutes to play.
Advertisement
It was a gutsy showing in stark contrast to that of the Tigers who were on the wrong end of a record 72-6 annihilation at the hands of the Roosters. Griffin said the Dragons will need to be braced for a backlash.
"They're a proud club the Tigers and obviously last week, they wouldn't have been happy with that," Griffin said.
"I imagine if you were in their shoes, tomorrow will be the best game they've produced for some time. We're going to have to meet that intensity and that desperation if we want to be successful.
"It was a good win [for us] last week, we did it really well being down to 15 men after 15 minutes and then having a player sent off. It showed a lot of character.
"We're probably seven or eight players down but the Tigers are pretty similar at this time of year. We've been in this position a few times this year and we've always responded.
"Some guys will get an opportunity and it's just about next man up for our club and I'm sure everyone who gets an opportunity will play well."
Advertisement
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.