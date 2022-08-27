After the tragedy comes triumph.
A family and a stable devastated by the loss of The Gong winner Count De Rupee finished the week with a smile, as talented five-year-old gelding Noble Soldier showed his potential, winning the Midway Handicap (1300m) at Rosehill for Robert and Luke Price.
It was Noble Soldier's third win in his past five starts and came about in impressive fashion, carrying 61 kilograms with Hugh Bowman aboard, but powering past Clarry Connors Nictock and John Thompson's Eye See Things in the straight.
Count De Rupee collapsed after the winning post at Kembla Grange on Wednesday, at the end of trackwork with Tommy Berry aboard.
He had won $2,634,730 in prizemoney, including success in the $1 million Kembla Grange feature and the Group 2 Victory Stakes, as well finishing second in the Golden Eagle.
The Prices had hoped to secure Count De Rupee a place in the richest race in the world, The Everest, this preparation, but a shot at the Epsom over a mile also loomed as a target.
"It's been a tough week that's for sure, probably the hardest morning of my career so far, Wednesday morning," Luke Price told Sky Racing.
"But look, this horse has been ultra-consistent, 61 kilos and if they're going to carry 61, Hugh Bowman is the man to do it.
"He's had a great preparation, where we go now I'm not sure, but we'll give him a freshen up and get back to Kembla Grange for The Gong meeting, there might be a race there for him.
"He's always had a few quirks this horse, it's good that he was coming into his own, because he was educated with Count De Rupee, we had them both in high regards and this horse has been a slower learner.
"His quirks have let him down, but the penny has dropped now."
The Prices had more reason to cheer when Kimberley Rain, who booted clear to win eased down by more than two lengths in Saturday's Conditional Open Handicap (1400m) at Kembla Grange.
Apprentice Jackson Searle sat just off the pace before moving away from the rail and presenting in the straight with an irresistible run, Jason Coyle's Salsonic and John Rolfe's Dubai Centre filling the minor placings.
Meanwhile Kerry Parker added to a successful day for Kembla Grange trainers at Rosehill, when Oaks filly Hope In Your Heart held off odds-on favourite Frumos to win a Benchmark 78 over 1500m.
Parker said he'll keep his options open for the spring, but was content to keep her at the mile range.
"Our girl had run in some good races last preparation, she's only a light little filly and she strengthened really good with the spell and come back there and showed good determination," Parker told Sky.
"As the favourite loomed up there beside her she dug in and drew away at the end
"We were sort of holding it together last prep and and she walked back in she put on plenty of condition."
