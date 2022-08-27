As the CEO of migrant support not-for-profit Metro Assist Michael Szafraniec sees first hand the ironies of migration.
"We've got pharmacists, doctors and solicitors driving Ubers," he said.
People with a lifetime of skills and training come to Australia and find their qualifications not recognised and are not considered for interviews because of a lack of written English skills.
"Often good people end up only with those jobs that they can verbally apply for," Mr Szafraniec said.
To overcome this roadblock, Metro Assist is partnering with a Wollongong-based start up that is enabling job seekers to demonstrate their skills and share their experiences through images, voice and video.
Own Words, based at iAccelerate at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus allows job seekers to create digital story résumés.
Founder Jane Turnbull developed the concept through her PhD and being dyslexic herself, knew how a traditional résumé could be a barrier to employment for people who are otherwise well qualified for a role.
"People struggle with reading and writing, I get it, that's why I went down this road," she said.
While unemployment in Australia is at the lowest it has been since the 1970s, people with a disability are disproportionately out of work, with the unemployment rate of people with disability as high as 10 per cent, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
With a background in HR, Dr Turnbull has seen how the typical résumé created a barrier between those with the skills to work and employers looking for staff. Dr Turnbull designed the platform to assist employers to better understand the people who were applying for jobs.
"The feedback that I've got is employers can see the person before the interview and they're more prepared for the interview because they get more insight into who they are and the jobs they can do."
Currently, the platform - which can be accessed via a phone or computer - is at the minimum viable product stage (MVP) and early trials are being conducted with employers in South Australia. However, the tool is already attracting interest from further abroad, Dr Turnbull has partnered with ENABLE Works, a specialist employability service in Scotland.
In the future, Dr Turnbull said she hopes digital story résumés are integrated into job boards such as Seek and LinkedIn so that anybody who is capable can apply for a job and have their skills recognised.
"I hope that we're going to be able to put a link on Seek and someone can go, I want to submit a resume, or I want to do a digital story and there'd be an option for them to be able to do so."
