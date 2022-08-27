The red-hot Tech-Tahs of earlier in the season seemed to make a return on the final day of the Illawarra District Rugby Union regular season, scoring a convincing 22-6 victory over the Shamrocks.
The win at Ocean Park on Saturday came just a week after the Tahs were embarrassed 66-0 by minor premiers Shoalhaven.
But by beating the Shammies, Matt Evans chargers have booked a semifinal with Avondale at Ocean Park next Sunday.
Shamrocks will have to travel to Shoalhaven on Saturday to play the competition favourites in the other semifinal, with the semifinal winners to meet in the grand final on Saturday, September 10.
Evans said the return of several injured star players helped the Tahs return to winning ways.
"We had people coming back today, we had some people who hadn't played since the beginning of the competition and they got to blood themselves which was great," he said.
"We are testing out some combos, it looked better than it did last week. It's good to be back to winning ways."
The visitors showed their intent early with a great try to right-centre Misieli Sinoti after just three minutes.
The Illawarra and NSW Country representative star Sinoti added a second try late in the second half to wrap up the win.
His centre partner Atelemo Katoa also crossed for a five-pointer, with all of Shammies six points coming from the boot of Ryan Schoupp.
Schoupp's second penalty goal in the early stages of the second half from almost 50 metres out saw Shamrocks take a 6-5 lead.
But the power game of the Tahs soon after clicked into gear, scoring two unanswered tries to secure the win.
"Today wasn't about you have got to win at all costs, today was just about having some fun, getting the combos back together...the boys had fun out there," Evans said.
"I felt like our game was pretty straightforward, backs got to have some fun and threw the ball around.
"The theme today was about bringing the inner kid out and have some fun with the boys, so from that perspective and the scoreboard, job well done.
"Shamrocks battled hard. They lost their star No 8 at the beginning and that is hard to come back from.I wish them luck against Shoalies."
Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgeway said losing Jesse Parahi and No 6 Tyreece George during the game did not help but the better team won on the day.
"They played really well, they are a good team," Ridgeway said. "They've got some good footballers right across the park, and some firepower through the midfield which they used really well.
"Eli Sinoti was a standout today I thought. He was a bit of a handful for us and got through our advantage line and that gets them going forward.
"But I'm really pleased with our guys. They were in the fight for a fair chunk of it and they created opportunities which we didn't take unfortunately.
"At this point of the season you can't afford to do that."
In the other games, Kiama beat Bowral 59-10, University pipped Campbelltown 13-10, while Vikings forfeited their match against Avondale, handing them a 28-0 win.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
