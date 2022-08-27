Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Red-hot Tech-Tahs hand Shamrocks a Shoalies Illawarra Rugby finals date

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:11am, first published August 27 2022 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Misieli Sinoti was a standout for Tech-Tahs in their 22-6 victory over Shamrocks at Ocean Park on Saturday, August 27. Picture: Anna Warr

The red-hot Tech-Tahs of earlier in the season seemed to make a return on the final day of the Illawarra District Rugby Union regular season, scoring a convincing 22-6 victory over the Shamrocks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.