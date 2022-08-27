Illawarra Mercury
Collies book grand final rematch with gritty win over Butchers

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:30am, first published 8:04am
Ben Rumble grabbed a hat-trick in Collegians prelim final win over Thirroul on Saturday . Picture by Adam McLean

Collegians will get the opportunity to defend their three-year-old Illawarra League title after grinding out a 24-12 prelim final win over Thirroul on Saturday.

