Coniston coach Rob Jonovski has taken aim at the officials following his side's 2-1 defeat to Wollongong Olympic on Saturday.
A brace from veteran Rick Goodchild guided the visitors to the Premier League victory at JJ Kelly Park, as Olympic bounced back in style from last week's disappointing loss to Cringila.
Conversely, the result ended a four-game winning streak for Coniston. While disappointed to lose, Jonovski was left more frustrated by some of the on-field decisions during Saturday's clash.
"I think the game was ruined by the officials today, and it's cost us again. They didn't play any real football, they were just loud and there were a lot of fouls, and they should have at least one red card. I don't want to sound like I'm whinging, but the official didn't allow the football game to be played," he said.
"We didn't get beaten by Olympic, we got beaten by the official - that's what I believe, that's what all of the coaches believe, and that's what the players believe in the shed. I know I'll get in trouble for what I'm saying, but if the official had officiated it in the correct way, there would have been some football played.
"I wasn't very impressed with how Olympic played, I don't know what style they play. But it was foul, after, foul, after foul, after foul. The officials also gave them a dubious penalty, which we thought we tough on us. We had two yellow cards in the first five minutes. They had a couple of players go straight through our players, they were dealt yellow cards, but we thought they deserved more than that."
While Jonovski was left exasperated, Olympic coach Matt Bailey was delighted with his side's response to their last-start defeat. In a tight affair, it was Goodchild's second goal about 10 minutes into the second stanza that proved the difference on Saturday.
The result also keeps Olympic alive in the race towards this year's Premier League premiership, with three rounds remaining in the regular season.
"It was a tough contest and both teams were quite physical. But, in the end, we got the three points so we're really pleased," Bailey said.
"We've let ourselves down in a couple of games unfortunately this year, but Coniston are one of the teams to beat, and today we were physical and enthusiastic, and there some of the things that we've been missing the past few weeks. We're a good football team, but we need those other facets to be strong as well, and today they were.
"I think the club is always on for the big games, and that's something that's part of the fabric of the club."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
