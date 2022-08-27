Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Rob Jonovski left frustrated after Coniston fall to Wollongong Olympic in Premier League clash

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coniston coach Rob Jonovski has taken aim at the officials following his side's 2-1 defeat to Wollongong Olympic on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.