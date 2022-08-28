The Wollongong Bulldogs will get their shot at redemption after advancing to this year's AFL South Coast decider.
Advertisement
In a strong statement, the Dogs outclassed Northern Districts by 50 points in the Men's Premier Division preliminary final on Saturday to advance to this weekend's grand final, where they will meet Figtree Kangaroos at North Dalton Park.
The Dogs were on the front foot early against the Tigers in Nowra, jumping out to a 14-point lead at quarter-time, which they extended to 31 at the main break. Wollongong continued to increase their advantage in the last two quarters, prevailing by 12.10 (82) to 4.8 (32).
The result sets up a mouth-watering grand final between the competition's two top sides in 2022. The Roos and Dogs have had some huge battles in recent years, and the game is a replay of the 2020 decider.
Figtree prevailed by 104 points that day, and the Dogs hope to make amends on grand final day this Saturday.
"We're really proud and happy to make the grand final, we think we've deserved it with the way we've played all year. We've ticked the box and given ourselves a chance next week, it's what we've been aiming for and expecting all year," Bulldogs co-captain Tom Dore said.
"I think, for us, it's about putting a four-quarter performance in [this weekend]. I think we've shown, at times, that we can definitely match it with them. They're a bloody good team, but if we put in a good-four quarter effort, we can take it to them. We've given ourselves a shot, now it's about whose the best team on the day."
Tigers coach Leigh Forsyth credited the Bulldogs for reaching the decider.
"The best two teams are in the grand final, you can't question that. We're disappointed in the result, but we realise that we've got a long way to go," he said.
"We said during pre-season that, going on the last few years, we need to improve by 10 goals against all of the sides in the premier divisions, and I think we've done that. To get three teams in finals, two to grand finals, has to go down as a successful year, regardless of what happens next week with our div one and div two girls."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.