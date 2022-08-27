Tongarra Road to close for overnight road work

Tongarra Road will close overnight for road work this week.
The work will take place between 8pm and 4am from Monday, August 29 to Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, between the Princes Highway at Albion Park and Ti Tree Avenue at Albion Park Rail.
Advertisement
It will include pavement repairs.
Light vehicles travelling east will detour via Station Road and heavy vehicles will be directed to take the Princes Highway.
Light vehicles travelling westbound will travel via Woollybutt Drive, Ash Avenue and Maple Street and heavy vehicles will detour via the Princes Highway.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work and motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.