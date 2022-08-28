Warilla-Lake South Gorillas have shrugged off the disappointment of missing out on the Group Seven minor premiership to the Gerringong Lions with a strong 40-16 win against Shellharbour Sharks at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday to finish second on the ladder.
The Gorillas had to withstand some early pressure from the Sharks, but got through it unscathed and scored two early tries through hooker Lleyton Hughes and winger Jack Hooper.
Further tries from Justin Jones and Jake Brisbane saw the Gorillas race to a 24-nil lead at half-time in an utterly dominant display.
It was more of the same in the second half with Jones scoring again, this time off the back of some sloppy defending from the Sharks.
The Sharks managed to fight their way back into the game however, scoring three unanswered tries. In the context of the game the Gorillas were just too good in the end, with Jones eventually scoring his hat-trick as the side ran out 40-16 winners.
Gorillas coach Troy Grant said he was pleased to finish the season off on a high and go into the finals series with a few wins under their belt, but said his side have room for improvement for the remainder of the season.
"I'm very happy that we've come away with the two points there," he said.
"Our discipline let us down in the second half a bit there so we are going to have to clean that up [come finals]. Our boys got a bit fatigued with a few back-to-back sets. We need to play for the full 80 minutes."
Sharks coach Abed Atallah credited the Gorillas performance on the day.
"They were tough as per usual and they were up for the local derby," he said.
"In terms of us it was a case of us not respecting the ball enough and that hurt us a bit. We let ourselves down in some key areas just with our handling and our discipline which made the game run away from us."
As for who plays each other in next week's semi-finals was still being confirmed on Sunday night. Jamberoo and the Stingrays finished on the same points and points differential. The Gorillas will face either of these two sides for a spot in the grand final qualifier against the Lions, whilst the other team will play Kiama in an elimination final.
