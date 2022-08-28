Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Warilla-Lake South Gorillas head into finals with confidence after Shellharbour Sharks win

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla-Lake South Gorillas finished the season off in style with a win over Shellharbour. Picture: Adam McLean

Warilla-Lake South Gorillas have shrugged off the disappointment of missing out on the Group Seven minor premiership to the Gerringong Lions with a strong 40-16 win against Shellharbour Sharks at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday to finish second on the ladder.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.