Illawarra surf lifesavers win top honours at state awards

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:56am, first published 4:15am
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club captain Shannon Fox receives her award as the NSW Surf Lifesaver of the Year. Picture by Surf Life Saving NSW.

Wollongong City's Shannon Fox has been named NSW's Surf Lifesaver of the Year on a night that saw Illawarra clubs and their members pick up five awards.

Natalie Croxon

