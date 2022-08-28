Illawarra surf lifesavers win top honours at state awards

Wollongong City's Shannon Fox has been named NSW's Surf Lifesaver of the Year on a night that saw Illawarra clubs and their members pick up five awards.
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club also took out Innovation of the Year at Saturday's Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence, while Bulli won Rescue of the Year.
Advertisement
Bulli also claimed two other gongs, with the club's Hannah Minogue picking up both Athlete of the Year and Master Athlete of the Year.
Miss Fox said it was a "shock" to have won her award given the "amazing" lifesavers she was up against.
"Lifesaving is a movement where there are a lot of generous humans involved, and winning the big award is a privilege," she said.
A club member for 20 years and a patrolling lifesaver for 15, Miss Fox is Wollongong City's first female captain.
During her tenure she has grown patrolling membership and helped bolster a culture of inclusion and volunteering.
Miss Fox has also mentored young lifesavers and leaders through the NSW Junior Lifesaver of the Year Program, the NSW Youth Opportunity Makers Program and the National Leadership College.
Looking forward, Miss Fox said she wanted to continue working on inclusion and retention, during a time when volunteerism was fading, and support up-and-coming young people in the club.
She has also been approved as a duty officer for the Illawarra branch, supporting clubs and working on emergency response, so she will also train for that role.
Wollongong City SLSC won Innovation of the Year for its Patrol Meights program, which was established to relieve pressure on active members and mitigate the loss of people from the patrolling roster.
The program provides a flexible roster for active reserve, long service and life members to join patrols, without penalties or the need to find replacements if they cannot make their shift.
Meanwhile, Bulli SLSC received its Rescue of the Year award for the efforts that members from the club, supported by Sandon Point, Woonona and Thirroul clubs, made when they responded to a capsized boat off Waniora Point in October last year.
On October 31, a boat carrying seven people overturned on the notorious Peggy's Reef.
The large-scale rescue saw all seven pulled from the water, including four from underneath the boat's hull.
Advertisement
Sadly one man could not be saved but without the quick response from lifesavers, the scale of the tragedy would likely have been much larger.
Bulli president Jamie Caldwell said the honour was "a bit of a weird one" because the club did not enter a season hoping for a rescue that would attract this recognition.
He said it "humbling", but at the same time the club had the family of the man who did not survive in their thoughts.
But Mr Caldwell said that if had not been for the response of the club's members, and the preparation and education behind it, more families would have lost loved ones.
"It's a really good recognition of our members, not only the members involved in the direct rescue but the members who supported them," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Caldwell said the award also belonged to the members from the other clubs and the people from the general public who were involved that day.
The club's Hannah Minogue won Masters Athlete of the Year - largely for her efforts at the Australian Championships in April where she won gold in both her single ski and the double ski - just moments before she also picked up Athlete of the Year.
She competed for Bulli at the Australian Championships in four open finals, coming third in the open single ski, fifth in the open double ski, seventh in the open ski relay and 11th in the open taplin relay.
Ms Minogue, a member of the SLSNSW surf sports standing committee, was also selected as coach for the NSW Super Surf League this season.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.