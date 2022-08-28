Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Wollongong councillors support dedicated affordable housing, Illawarra Housing Trust survey reveals

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:23am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majority of Wollongong councillors support dedicated affordable rental housing: new data

A majority of Wollongong councillors support at least 20 per cent of all new housing supply being dedicated as affordable housing, new data from an Illawarra Housing Trust survey has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.