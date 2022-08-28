Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Single car crash at Mount Ousley Rd impacts southbound traffic

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 28 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single vehicle crash at Mount Ousley Road on Sunday. Picture: supplied.

Emergency services have responded to a single car crash at Mount Ousley Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.