Single car crash at Mount Ousley Rd impacts southbound traffic

Emergency services have responded to a single car crash at Mount Ousley Road.
NSW Police and Transport for NSW crews arrived at the scene following the incident about 1:30pm Sunday.
Advertisement
A NSW Police spokesperson said it appeared the driver had hit a divider at the bottom of Mount Ousley approaching the Princes Motorway.
Transport Management Centre reported southbound traffic is impacted, and the southbound arrestor bed (emergency escape ramp) is closed.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.