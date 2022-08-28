Dragons sneak home after stunning Tigers implosion

It proved a spark last week, but playing with 12 men is clearly something St George Illawarra do not want to make a habit of after escaping with a 24-22 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
The Dragons produced three unanswered tries following the send-off of Frank Molo against the Titans last week, but playing without Cody Ramsey and Jack Bird in the opening stanza on Sunday proved costly.
Ramsey's sin-binning for a professional foul in the 18th minute saw the Tigers cross for two tries, while the hosts got across again when Jack Bird was dispatched for dissent just three minutes after Ramsey's return.
Initially pinged for tackling Daine Laurie in mid-air, Bird was marched 10 metres for backchat and then sent even further for a second dig that again reduced his side to 12.
To add salt in the wounds it was fellow Illawarra Sports High School alum Tom Freebairn who proved the major beneficiary, the Dapto Canaries product grabbing a first-half brace.
It gave the hosts a handy 16-6 halftime cushion and - a week after giving up 72 points in a dismal showing against the Roosters - put them on the path to victory before a stunning late fade all-but gifted the Dragons the win late.
After surrendering their halftime lead, the Tigers shot clear again on the back of a 60-metre dash from Jock Madden that gave his side a six-point lead with 14 minutes left.
From there, it was as if the Tigers were determined to implode. Having forced a line drop-out with eight minutes left, Junior Pauga somehow let an attempted short drop-out from Ben Hunt land on his toe despite barely travelling seven metres.
It turned what should have been a Tigers penalty in front of the posts, and an eight-point lead, into a penalty that marched the Dragons up the park.
Adam Doueihi then coughed the ball up cold at dummy-half, with Jackson Ford strolling over untouched in the set that followed to allow Zac Lomax to level-up from almost in front.
With the game seemingly destined for golden point, an error from Kitione Kautoga on halfway allowed Lomax to race up field where he was subsequently hit high by Asu Kepaoa in cover.
It saw Kepaoa binned with 1.43 left on the clock and gave Lomax the opportunity for a go-ahead penalty goal which he nailed from out wide with 17 seconds left on the clock.
It saved the Dragons, and coach Anthony Griffin, from what would have been an embarrassing defeat at the hands of a team running last, but it was a forgettable afternoon for both sides.
"I was really happy with the second half, not the way we played, but the way we grabbed onto the game and got there in the end," Griffin said.
"The other side played with a lot of energy which they were always going to after last weekend. They got two tries in front of us so it was going to be tough but, luckily, we steadied up at halftime and the boys did a good job to keep coming.
"Our execution obviously wasn't where we wanted it to be but we did enough in the end."
It came after Griffin made the surprising call to pull young gun Junior Amone from the field with 14 minutes left, putting Bird into a play-making role to get his side home.
"In the first half it wasn't acceptable what [Bird] did putting us down to 12 men but, in the second half, he did a lot to make up for that," Griffin said.
"[Amone's] fine. Bird was playing really well and we needed another try. He's had a great season, Junior, he's a great kid, he's a big part of our future, but just in the moment today I thought if we gave Birdy a little bit more responsibility in that last 15 minutes it'd help."
It did make it consecutive wins for the Dragons for the first time since round 15-16 and gives them a chance of making it three wins on the trot for just the third time during Griffin's tenure against Brisbane at Kogarah next weekend.
"Forgetting about Brisbane, we're obviously a lot better than what we did today," Griffin said.
"We're pretty busted up, we've got seven or eight players on the sideline, but the way they worked for what they got in the second half was the pleasing thing.
"Even though it wasn't pretty, the win gives you a little bit of belief the way they did it. We'll take that into next week and it's about finishing at a standard we're really happy with. That's the most important thing."
The Dragons scored first when 100-gamer Jaydn Su'A won the race to a grubber from Tautau Moga having put him away down the right-hand flank. Lomax converted from the sideline for a 6-0 lead after just seven minutes.
Back to back errors from Josh McGuire put a dent in the Dragons momentum before they were reduced to 12 men when Ramsey was sin-binned for a pull-back on Starford To'a as they pursued a toe-ahead from Doueihi in the 19th minute.
To'a broke the Dragons open just a set later. He was grassed by stand-in custodian Bird, but Doueihi handled neatly to put Fa'amanu Brown over on the ensuing play.
Doueihi handled well again to put Freebairn across next time up the park for a 12-6 lead.
Ramsey returned but the Dragons return to their full complement was brief, with Bird sin-binned eight minutes before halftime for dissent.
Freebairn crossed for his second moments later as the lead shot out to 10, while Laurie went desperately close to a follow up only to be held-up by Ramsey.
Moga crossed first in the second half, a no-looker from Lomax putting him across just three minutes after the break.
Moga looked certain to grab another minutes later when he snaffled an intercept and raced 90 metres only to be run down by Doueihi just metres from the Tigers line.
Lomax looked even more certain to have scored when he plucked a Hunt bomb out of the air and planted it in the Tigers in-goal, only for replays to reveal he deflected the ball onto the hand of Kepaoa.
He wouldn't be denied minutes later when he chased through a grubber from Bird to grab his side's third try and equalise at 16 apiece off the tee.
The deadlock was momentary, with Madden charging onto an offload from Zane Musgrove and jinking past Ramsey on a 60-metre dash to the line.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
