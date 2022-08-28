Illawarra man with 'perfect' record accused of choking partner

An Albion Park Rail man has been released on bail but must stay away from his partner of over 20 years, following allegations he choked her during an argument.
Bruce Sidney Morrison fronted Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, charged with common assault and intentional choking.
Documents tendered to the court alleged the 54-year-old and his partner got into an argument late on the night of Saturday, August 27, after the accused man had consumed at least 10 alcoholic drinks.
Police alleged the argument continued for several minutes before Morrison began to verbally abuse the woman using derogatory terms.
Morrison allegedly then approached the woman from behind while she was sitting on a lounge watching TV and yelled at her.
It was alleged she pushed him away and this exchange occurred two to three times, before he sat on her.
The documents said the woman tried to leave, but Morrison allegedly began to choke her.
Police arrived a short time later and arrested Morrison. They also seized his firearms.
Acting for Morrison, lawyer Emel Ozer told the court that the prosecution's case was not strong, given the document outlining the allegations was ambiguous and did not specify who called police, nor whether the alleged victim made a statement.
Ms Ozer said Morrison came before the court as someone with good character, having had no criminal history, and ran his own business.
She said she was instructed that the alleged victim was also intoxicated at the time of the incident.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed Morrison's release on bail, citing concerns for the safety of the alleged victim and the possibility of committing offences.
Sergeant Pavlin acknowledged Morrison had no criminal record but given the seriousness of the allegations, there were no bail conditions that could mitigate the potential risks he posed.
Registrar Cally D'Arcy said the allegations were serious.
"Whether they're both intoxicated or not, that's unacceptable," Ms D'Arcy said.
However, given Morrison's record was "perfect" until Saturday, she said she could grant conditional bail.
Morrison must comply with an apprehended violence order (which includes the condition he not approach the alleged victim), cannot drink alcohol nor take drugs, and must live at a specified Albion Park Rail address.
He will return to court at a later date.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
