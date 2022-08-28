Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra man with 'perfect' record accused of choking partner

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:30am
An Albion Park Rail man has been released on bail but must stay away from his partner of over 20 years, following allegations he choked her during an argument.

