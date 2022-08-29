A Shellharbour woman will front the disability inquiry into homelessness as a lived experience witness on Tuesday.
Under the pseudonym Claudia, the woman, who uses a wheelchair, will address the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
The inquiry has turned its focus to the experiences of disabled people who have been homeless or lived in insecure housing and began Monday.
It will sit for the rest of the week in Paramatta and will explore whether insecure housing exposes people with disability to a greater risk of violence, abuse, neglect or exploitation.
"The evidence of people with disability is likely to identify a number of systemic issues including," counsel assisting Kate Eastman said in her opening remarks on Monday.
"First, a lack of affordable, suitable and accessible housing for people with disability and an over-reliance on crisis and temporary accommodation.
Several witnesses will give evidence including a survivor of the Northern Rivers floods who became homeless and a woman who experienced abuse and neglect living in a boarding house for over a decade.
Another woman with disability, Dawn, 78, told the commission yesterday she pays $230 per week from her pension for a room in a Marrickville hostel.
"It was okay in the beginning (but) for some reason they took all the cutlery ... (and) plates away, and the saucepans away," she said.
More than 10,000 people with severe or profound disability are estimated to experience homelessness per year.
- With AAP.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
