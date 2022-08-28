Dragons face uphill fitness climb ahead of Roosters clash

There'll be plenty stacked against them heading into a grand final rematch, but the brutal injury toll St George Illawarra navigated to beat the Eels on Sunday may not be reflected on Tuesday's team sheet.
Coach Jamie Soward was forced to repeatedly shuffle the interchange decks at CommBank Stadium, with Talei Holmes (knee) and Page McGregor (HIA) both forced from the field in the first half.
Prop Teagan Dymock was sent for an HIA in the second half, while Kezie Apps was also forced from the field with various knocks despite returning to see the contest out.
McGregor produced a miraculous return to, not only finish the game, but nab the match-winning four-pointer in a 16-10 victory.
Only Holmes was definitively ruled out of the match, but Soward revealed post-game that she may not miss Friday's clash with the Roosters.
"I think she's fine," he said.
"She hurt her knee but the doctor said she might be good for next week."
Regardless, the Dragons will be carrying the toll of the Eels clash into a showdown with a Roosters side firing on all cylinders at the opening of the new Allianz Stadium.
"I thought they were outstanding [Saturday], they're the clear favourites to win this competition," Soward said.
"They're playing at their new billion-dollar stadium. We're excited about what that brings, but we also understand the Roosters are a really, really good team.
"We're a bit battered and bruised and it's a shorter turnaround for us, it's a five-day turnaround.
"We'll patch whatever team we have together to name it Tuesday and we'll get on the bus Friday and see what happens."
Given the tough window, the Dragons won't pick up a more valuable two points despite claiming them ugly to start the campaign 2-0.
"It sets us up to really attack he back end of the schedule," Soward said.
"We knew the Eels were going to be desperate and sometimes when you don't play your best you've got to fight and be gritty.
"We had thee HIA's there at one stage, we were getting bashed around. When Kez came off I knew it was serious because Kez doesn't come off.
"I'm proud of the way they hung in there because if you interviewed them all separately they'll all tell you they're disappointed. I had to remind them that they won.
"There'll obviously be some lessons there when we cut up the video, but it's a special group and I'm really humbled to be the coach of this group."
Having been on the other end such contests at various stages of her unbroken time in the Red V, vice-captain Keeley Davis felt the victory showed a maturity built over the last nine months.
"We just had to get back to our game plan, I think we were getting away from it too much and that's when they started to creep back into the game.
"[There] was good chat just get back to what we do well. We obviously had a really young playing group last [season] and we've all gained a lot of experience from that.
"We've moved forward and we've separated this year and last year, but I think we are all better for the experiences last year.
"Some of the younger girls have had that experience now and they've really stepped up."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
