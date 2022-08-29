Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Hide our palm tree up a pole from the world. Letters to the Editor, August 30, 2022

August 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hide our palm tree up a pole from the world. Letters, August 30, 2022

My heart skipped a beat of delight when I saw the headline (Mercury, August 27 "Palm tree missing". But sadly it is only missing from an art design public exhibition. I hope that with all these world cyclists and families coming to the big Gong Bike ride, this hideous excuse for art can be stored away somewhere, or dumped forever. I feel that this embarrassing tree pole will make us look like some "tribal" totem pole devotees in the eyes of real art lovers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.