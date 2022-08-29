Hide our palm tree up a pole from the world. Letters, August 30, 2022

How are EV's going to be charged with unreliable renewable energy? Currently those who own an electric car have no trouble charging because we have coal-fired power plants supplying 24/7 electricity. The other concern is the lithium battery in these electric vehicles. A Shanghai study has revealed large quantities of lithium in the Yangtze River Basin is causing harm to people and the environment. In addition, high levels of lithium have been detected in irrigation outlets including tap water. Also check out the New Jersey Health Department were there is Hazardous Substance Fact Sheet on lithium which lists a number of potentially serious medical problems.