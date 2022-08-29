Hide our palm tree up a pole from the world. Letters, August 30, 2022

My heart skipped a beat of delight when I saw the headline (Mercury, August 27 "Palm tree missing". But sadly it is only missing from an art design public exhibition. I hope that with all these world cyclists and families coming to the big Gong Bike ride, this hideous excuse for art can be stored away somewhere, or dumped forever. I feel that this embarrassing tree pole will make us look like some "tribal" totem pole devotees in the eyes of real art lovers.
John Pronk, Wollongong
I sincerely would like to publicly thank Shaquille O'Neal for organising to meet with our Australian Prime Minister to recognise and promote his support for the Indigenous First Nations people of our country to gain a rightful place in our Parliament.
I'm certain that on his return to the United States of America he will organise to meet with his President to promote and support the indigenous First Nations people of the USA to gain a rightful place in their parliament also.
Troy Johnson, Woonona
It is obvious why LNP front benchers are crying foul over the proposed Inquiry into all aspects of Scott Morrison's unprecedented assault on the principles of Westminster governance. Possibly, those crying foul loudest were complicit in that assault and are terrified the Inquiry might "out them?" Legal or otherwise, what the LNP allowed Morrison to do secretly, insulted the intelligence of every Australian citizen.
Anthony Albanese is now confronted with a task similar, according to Greek mythology, to Hercules. Hercules was given one day to clean three decades of bovine excreta from the Augean stables. Fortunately for him, Anthony Albanese has more than one day to remove a decade of LNP corruption and bovine excreta from our parliament. Alarm bells must now be ringing among LNP parliamentarians.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
How are EV's going to be charged with unreliable renewable energy? Currently those who own an electric car have no trouble charging because we have coal-fired power plants supplying 24/7 electricity. The other concern is the lithium battery in these electric vehicles. A Shanghai study has revealed large quantities of lithium in the Yangtze River Basin is causing harm to people and the environment. In addition, high levels of lithium have been detected in irrigation outlets including tap water. Also check out the New Jersey Health Department were there is Hazardous Substance Fact Sheet on lithium which lists a number of potentially serious medical problems.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
