David Carney makes first Wollongong Wolves move by re-signing his captain

By Jacob Timpano
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:00am
Lachlan Scott will lead the line again for the Wolves in 2023. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

The day after Blacktown City won the NPL NSW grand final, new Wolves coach David Carney has made his first official re-signing for the new season with the club confirming last-year's captain and top goal scorer, Lachlan Scott, will play on with the team in 2023.

