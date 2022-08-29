The day after Blacktown City won the NPL NSW grand final, new Wolves coach David Carney has made his first official re-signing for the new season with the club confirming last-year's captain and top goal scorer, Lachlan Scott, will play on with the team in 2023.
The off-season expects to be an interesting one for the club following the departure of long-time coach Luke Wilkshire.
Advertisement
Read more: The first glimpse at the new Allianz Stadium
Scott, the former Western Sydney Wanderer, was a shining light for the side last campaign, finishing fifth in the top goalscoring charts with 13 goals.
Scott's re-signing is a crucial move for Carney. Keeping the best player from last season will enable him to build a squad around the former Wanderers forward. A player of Scott's calibre will also help with the side making new signings in the off-season.
Ask any player and they will tell you they want to play with the best and the Wolves have that in the coach and their captain. The key thing Carney will need to achieve is getting Scott to enjoy his football as this will get the best results.
Scott is a player that people look up to and someone that is popular amongst the playing group, key factors that are so important to a successful team.
There will be more signings to come for Carney, but looking back in the future we may be saying that this was the most important.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.