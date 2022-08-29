The family of Angela Darragh who was killed by a distracted driver has spoken outside court as the driver was sentenced.
Dean Spicer said the family accepted the sentence imposed on Deanna Azabal.
Advertisement
"We're pretty happy with it," Mr Spicer said. "We forgive her for what she has done, that's the only way to move forward."
The driving that injured two other passengers earned Azabal to a three year community corrections order.
Azabal will also have to serve 300 hours of community service and is disqualified from driving for two years.
Azabal did not stand for the sentence to be read out, telling the magistrate she felt faint as she wiped away tears.
On Friday March 5, 2021, Azabal and her husband were travelling from Lake Heights to a Function at Fairy Meadow.
The couple were arguing before they left and during the trip. Arriving at the destination, the two continued to argue before deciding at 7pm to return home.
The argument continued on the trip home and on the M1 passing the Master Road exit, Azabal's vehicle veered right out of the left hand lane and into the right lane, where Ms Darragh was overtaking Azabal.
Azabal's car collided with the passenger side of Ms Darragh's vehicle, causing the car to collide with a large tree.
Ms Darragh died at the scene. Another woman in the car suffered serious injuries which required surgery and two boys in the car suffered bruising and scratches.
Ms Girotto said with the maximum penalty a term of imprisonment, she considered the offence a serious one.
"In my view the offending is regarded as being above the mid-range of objective seriousness," she said.
Azabal pleaded guilty to the charges, entitling her to a 25 per cent reduction in the sentence.
Advertisement
Ms Girotto said the offending was not a momentary lapse.
"[Azabal] was not in a fit state to drive," she said.
"Failure to manage the vehicle staying in its own lane is a serious departure of standard of care."
Ms Girotto said the damage to Ms Darragh's family was incalculable.
"I have no way of understanding the pain of this tragic loss, but extend the sincerest sympathies of the court to Angela's family," she said.
"No one who heard about the effect of this on the family could come to any other conclusion that the family will never recover from this tragic loss."
Advertisement
Ms Girotti accepted that Azabal was genuinely remorseful and took full responsibility for her actions.
"This is something she has to live with for the rest of her life," she said.
While Azabal had no other convictions on her record, Ms Girotto said with this type of offending general deterrence and denunciation outweighed good character.
"Having considered the aggravating and mitigating circumstances I have no option but to impose sentence of imprisonment," Ms Girotto said.
Azabal will serve the sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.