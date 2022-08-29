Illawarra Mercury
Deanna Azabal sentenced for driving that caused the death of Angela Darragh

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:49am
Deanna Azabal (centre) leaves Wollongong Courthouse after being sentenced for a crash which killed Angela Darragh. Picture: Adam McLean

The family of Angela Darragh who was killed by a distracted driver has spoken outside court as the driver was sentenced.

