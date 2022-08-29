Illawarra Stingrays look to finish season on a high

Despite a valiant effort from their bruised and battered players, the Illawarra Stingrays are officially out of the finals hunt this season and will be playing for pride in their last two NPL NSW Women's fixtures.
The weekend's loss at home against Northern Tigers, which saw the Stingrays' concede two second half goals, was just the fifth home game has had this season as the club has tried to navigate through a period of intense rain during the campaign.
The side will be looking to round the year off on a high in these two games. Players like Sheridan Gallagher, Danika Matos, Erica Halloway, Chloe Middleton, Caitlin Cooper and Hayley Taylor-Young will all be hoping to find their best form with the A-League Women's season rapidly approaching.
