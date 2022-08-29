Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Stingrays look to finish season on a high

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:00am
Stingrays player Kirsty Hallow. Picture by Robert Peet

Despite a valiant effort from their bruised and battered players, the Illawarra Stingrays are officially out of the finals hunt this season and will be playing for pride in their last two NPL NSW Women's fixtures.

