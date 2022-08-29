Registered offender caught masturbating in public in Fairy Meadow

A criminal listed on the child protection register has admitted to masturbating in public in Fairy Meadow.
Rodney Russell Taylor, 44, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to wilful and obscene exposure, and contravening a prohibition order, in relation to his lewd crime last December.
Taylor was a registered offender against children under child protection laws and was banned from loitering or remaining near places frequented by children, including parks.
But about 6.40pm on Monday, December 20 2021, adult witnesses saw Taylor sitting on the grass in the area behind Guest Avenue, where a pathway leads to Guest Park.
Court documents revealed the witnesses saw Taylor with his pants down, "performing up and down motions with his hands" at his groin.
One of the witnesses exclaimed in shock, to which Taylor responded by standing and turning towards her.
She saw that his shorts were pulled down to his knees and his semi-erect penis was fully exposed.
Taylor then sat down and continued masturbating, while the witness contacted police to report the matter.
Police arrived a short time later and found Taylor in Guest Park, shirtless and waving a large stick around.
When they cautioned him and told him of the allegation, he denied it, but officers spoke to the witnesses again and they confirmed he was the man they had seen.
Police observed Taylor appeared to be substance-affected.
In court, defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Taylor would plead guilty and indicated she would request a mental health report before sentencing.
Taylor remains in custody and will return to court next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
