Gerringong's Bev Sherwood remembers her childhood defined by illness and being unable to walk, but at 101 years old she is fitter than ever.
She's beaming with a smile and decked head-to-toe in pink at her favourite fitness studio as she gears up for a week of birthday celebrations.
Advertisement
Bev will turn 102 on Friday, and participants at Gerringong's Soul Fit Co studio will attend all fitness classes held this week dressed in pink to celebrate their most inspirational member.
She's lived an active life and still attends two classes per week (spin is her favourite), but it wasn't always easy. Bev taught herself to walk again after succumbing to a mystery illness as a child.
"I was a very sick child ... I was born sick and I stopped walking between eight and nine," Bev said.
"Nobody ever found out what was the matter with me."
Bev remembers her mother sitting her on the front veranda in her wheelchair so she could enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. It was on the railing that she taught herself how to walk again, taking her shift shuffling steps as she got up from her chair.
She walked slowly into the kitchen and surprised her mother, shocking her so much that she collapsed.
"After 12 months of sitting out the front, one day I put my hand on the rail and got myself up," Bev said.
"I found that I could move my feet to the end of the rail. I kept on doing that until one day I found I could let the rail go.
"I got to my front door and into the kitchen, and my mother looked around and said 'Oh my God' and collapsed."
That's how I learned to walk again.
Bev hasn't stopped moving since. She remembers marrying her childhood sweetheart, Bill Sherwood, very fondly. Although it took Bev some convincing, he finally won her hand after asking her to go dancing when the pair were just 13 years old.
Bill bravely approached Bev while she was handing out fresh produce to people with her father during the Great Depression.
"I looked up and I said to him, 'I don't want to go to the dance with you!'" Bev said. "He smiled, and he had the most wonderful smile.
"My father said I was a very naughty girl for that. But before long, when I was 17 I got married to him."
Advertisement
Bill was a brilliant sportsman, Bev said, and the pair enjoyed an active life together filled with rollerskating, tennis, golf and outdoor bowls.
"I was his partner for all of those things," Bev said. "He never called me by my name, he only ever called me 'beautiful'.
"I miss him so much."
Bev has one daughter and three grandsons, and spent most of her working life at a tannery where she prepared and trimmed leather.
Advertisement
She moved from Oatley to Gerringong in 1980 when she was 60, and still walks her dog Arthur along Werri Beach almost daily, always in her sparkly wedge-heeled shoes.
Bev is a treasured member of the Soul Fit Co. studio, with the bikes and walls dressed in pink just for her.
After the first birthday spin class of the week on Monday, all participants got off their bikes and danced with Bev to her favourite song, Dancing Queen by ABBA.
And the celebrations don't stop there. Bev and her fitness friends will meet at the studio on Friday before taking a bus tour around Gerringong where she will visit local preschools and schools.
Students plan on surprising her with flowers and their own rendition of Dancing Queen.
Advertisement
Instructor and friend Korin Koutsomichalis said Bev is a constant source of inspiration for participants of all ages and abilities.
"She just broadens everyone's mindset and all the local kids are just in awe of her," Korin said.
"People will often tell me when it gets to a tough point in the class ... they look at Bev and see her doing it and then they believe in themselves."
Bev said she will never take her mobility for granted after remembering learning how to walk again.
She's also adamant that the secret to a long life is living somewhere as beautiful and friendly as Gerringong.
"It's just heaven on earth," she said. "And this is where you come when you want to last a long, long time.
Advertisement
"No matter where you go, the people always speak to you - that's different to anywhere else."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.