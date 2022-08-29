Most bakeries close before dark but soon there will be an opportunity to curb those night time pie cravings.
The award-winning Gerringong Bakery will soon be open for dinner, serving loaded up versions of classic pie favourites with locally sourced beer and wine to wash it all down.
The concept, owner Grant Jamieson said, is dressing up the pies baked during the day with flavoursome sauces, chutneys, fresh relishes, herbs and more.
On the menu includes a Thai Green Chicken Curry Pie with a suggested mash or dahl topping, as well as an Indian Spiced Sweet Potato pie with minted yoghurt raita, mango chutney or chilli jam as suggest dressings.
"We've got a number of Indian spice-inspired pies, so we can add those additional Indian accompaniments together on the plate with lots of flavours," Mr Jamieson said.
"We're going to simply dress the pies from the day up with sauces and accompaniments with things like salsa verde, capers, red wine vinegar..."
With a price point under $20 per person, Mr Jamieson wanted to offer residents and visitors a cheaper dinner option amid rising cost of living pressures.
"Some days we sell 500 to 600 pies per day during peak holiday season," Mr Jamieson said.
"So why not give people a cheaper option to take the family?
"We've got higher food costs, higher energy costs, supply chain issues, these are all compounding hospitality businesses, but consumers are still wanting to go out."
The bakery has applied for an on-premise liquor licence and plans to source local craft beers and wine. Dinner service will be trialled from Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm.
The bakery will also offer desserts and coffees during dinner service, as well as takeaway options. An opening night is yet to be announced.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
