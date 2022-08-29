'Grow up': Judge, banned driver exchange heated words in Wollongong courtroom

A Barrack Heights man has let spray a tirade against a judge, all while trying to convince the court he deserves a lighter sentence.
Marcio Rogerio Francisco appeared at Wollongong District Court on Friday to appeal the four-month jail sentence he received in the Local Court for driving while disqualified.
The 42-year-old had maintained he was not behind the wheel of a car police saw driven on Boronga Crescent, Berkeley on December 14 last year.
But after a contested hearing at Wollongong Local Court Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found he had committed the offence, labelling his evidence "entirely fanciful to the point of being completely implausible".
As well as sentencing him to four months' imprisonment, backdated to May, she again banned him from driving for eight months.
Francisco did not appeal his conviction, but did appeal his sentence to the District Court on the basis it was too harsh.
His lawyer, Matt Kwan, said his client's offending was "very low-end" driving while disqualified.
Mr Kwan said the sentence Francisco had received was one-third of the maximum penalty, and told the court he had strong community ties.
But the Crown prosecutor said he had prior driving while disqualified offences on his record.
Judge Andrew Haesler rejected the appeal, telling Francisco he would stay in jail because he had to "get it into [his] head" that he could not drive.
"The law is when you are disqualified you do not hop behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, full stop. And you did," Judge Haesler said.
Francisco was not happy about the news and temporarily left the audiovisual room at the prison, before returning and complaining that he was not given the opportunity to address his drug issues in the community.
However, Judge Haesler responded that Francisco had been given such opportunities in the past.
"The appeal's dismissed. Grow up, Mr Francisco," Judge Haesler said.
"You f--king grow up," Francisco fired back.
However, Francisco did have the benefit of having his sentence backdated one day, to account for a day in custody that had not been considered when his jail term was first handed down.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
