Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Judge, banned driver exchange heated words in fiery exchange in Wollongong court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:45am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Grow up': Judge, banned driver exchange heated words in Wollongong courtroom

A Barrack Heights man has let spray a tirade against a judge, all while trying to convince the court he deserves a lighter sentence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.